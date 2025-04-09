Rangers vs. Cubs: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 9, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs will look to complete a three-game sweep over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. It's been a dominant series for the Cubs as they look like a top team in the National League.
This should be one of the better games of the day throughout MLB, and there will be some solid predictions in this matchup. Here is a look at the top odds and some injuries that might impact the outcome.
Rangers vs. Cubs prediction
The Cubs enter the game with a 9-5 record and will send Shota Imanaga to the mound. Imanaga is a perfect 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA this season, establishing himself as a top pitcher in MLB.
Kyle Tucker has been a great addition to Chicago as he leads the way with five home runs and 16 runs batted in. The Cubs have already scored 94 runs this season, and they have been incredible at Wrigley Field.
It's been a rough go for the Texas Rangers on offense as they are hitting just .198. Texas is still 8-4 on the season, but they have struggled to keep pace with Chicago in this series.
Tyler Mahle will start for the Rangers, but keeping the Cubs at bay is going to be a challenge. Look for Texas to be more competitive in this game; however, it's still going to be a loss.
Prediction: Chicago Cubs 5, Texas Rangers 4
Rangers vs. Cubs odds
Money Line: Texas Rangers +130, Chicago Cubs -155
Run Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-160), Cubs -1.5 (+135)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN), Under 8.5 (-120)
Rangers vs. Cubs injuries
Texas Rangers injury report:
Cody Bradford (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow)
Jack Leiter (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right middle finger)
Jon Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right wrist)
Chicago Cubs injury report:
Ryan Brasier (RHP): 15-Day IL (Groin)
Tyson Miller (RHP): 15-Day IL (Hip)
Javier Assad (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left Oblique)
Rangers vs. Cubs picks
Taking the Cubs on the moneyline is the right way to go in this matchup, but the Rangers will keep it close.
Money Line: Chicago Cubs -155
Run Spread: Texas Rangers +1.5 (-160)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (EVEN)