Rapper Ice Cube delivers World Series Trophy in style inside Dodger Stadium ahead of 2025 Opening Day

Famous LA rapper and huge Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Ice Cube, delivered the Commissioner's trophy in style at Dodger Stadium ahead of the Opening Day clash against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The rapper rode a Blue Chevrolet Impala inside the stadium, stopped on the warning track near the home plate and then placed the World Series Trophy on a podium.

Ice Cube's famous track 'You Know how we do it' played inside the Dodger Stadium. After placing the trophy on the pedestal, he greeted manager Dave Roberts and then pointed to the trophy, signifying the Dodgers' triumph from last year.

"Ice Cube and the World Series trophy at #OpeningDayLA? You Know How We Do It."

Ice Cube had performed inside Dodger Stadium before Game 2 of the World Series between the Dodgers and the Yankees on Oct 26, 2024. Later, he celebrated the title with manager Dave Roberts and the rest of the team during the championship parade in Los Angeles a few days later.

The Dodgers entered Thursday's clash against the Tigers boasting a 2-0 record. The defending champions had swept the Cubs in the two-game Tokyo Series last week.

They will be playing a three-game series against Detroit before welcoming their NL rivals, the Atlanta Braves, at Dodger Stadium for a three-game series, beginning March 31.

The Dodgers begin 2025 MLB season with a win in LA

The Dodgers started their recruit, Blake Snell, on the mound against the Tigers on Thursday. Snell didn't disappoint as he registered his maiden win with the LAD after giving up two earned runs on five hits, walking four batters and striking out two in five innings.

Snell was complemented by a fiery batting display by the Dodgers' hitters. DH, Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 4, scoring two runs and crushing a solo home run to take his tally to two HRs for the 2025 MLB season.

CF Tommy Edman also crushed a solo home run, while RF Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer to help the LAD narrowly defeat the Tigers 5-4. The Dodgers are now 3-0 for the season heading into Game 2 of the series against the Tigers on Friday.

