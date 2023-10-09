In 2021, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash became the first skipper ever to win consecutive Manager of the Year Awards. A former player, Cash's Rays have been regarded as one of the most dangerous teams in the league since he took over in 2015.

In 2023, onlookers thought that a World Series might be on the cards for Cash and the Rays. After opening the season with a 13-0 record, tying an MLB record, the Rays continued to dominate the AL East, and appeared poised to capture their division for the third time since 2020.

However, baseball can be a very cruel mistress. After slumping to an 8-16 record in the month of July, the Rays were surpassed in the AL East by the Baltimore Orioles, an exciting young team who had won just 52 games in 2021, but appeared to have everything going for them in 2022.

Eventually, the Rays conceded the divisional title to the O's but still qualified for the AL's top Wild Card spot, setting a best-of-3 playoff with the Texas Rangers. Despite finishing the season with nine more wins than the Rangers, the Kevin Cash's Rays flopped, and were outscored 11-1 over the two-game sweep.

Following the Rays' early exit from the MLB postseason, many believed that Cash was shopping around for a new employer. The Cleveland Guardians, who lost their long-time manager Terry Francona to retirement, emerged as a top contender to pin down Cash.

Despite the rumors, Kevin Cash recently took the opportunity to lay the rumors to rest. According to Marc Tompkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Cash was full intent on remaining in Tampa until his contract expires, at least. The 45-year old's deal with the Tampa Bay Rays runs through the end of the 2024 season.

A catcher, Cash played eight seasons in MLB between 2002 and 2010. A .183 career hitter, Cash has certainly gained more notoriety for his managing than he ever did during his days swinging the bat.

Kevin Cash has been part of what makes the Rays so good

While the team's untimely exit from the MLB postseason undoubtedly leaves a sour taste in the mouths of fans, Cash has been more fortunate than many others in his position. Rays fans still believe Cash is a very stable manager. His .545 win percentage and 2021 AL Pennant suggest as much.