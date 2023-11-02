Rays' Wander Franco added back to 40-man roster as investigation into improper relationship remains open

On August 13, shockwaves are sent through the baseball world after some grave accusations against Wander Franco came to light. Nearly three months later, one of the biggest developments since the beginning of the case transpired.

Marc Tompkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported that, in a move that was announced as "procedural", Franco's team, the Tampa Bay Rays, added him back to the 40-man roster. The move comes as an investigation being conducted by both MLB as well as the authorities in Franco's home nation of the Dominican Republic continue.

After accusations that Wander Franco was in a relationship with a 14-year old girl, the 22-year old was immediately placed on the restricted list. Additionally, all signage bearing Franco's likeness around Tropicana Field was taken down, and his locker in the clubhouse was cleared out.

At the time that the shocking story broke, Franco was one of the Tampa Bay Rays' best hitters. Through 112 games in 2023, Franco hit .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 59 RBIs. Last year, Wander Franco also signed an eleven-year, $182 million deal, making him the highest-paid player in Rays history.

The investigation remains open and no further claims have been released by the investigating parties. Franco's readmittance to the 40-man roster is merely a product of an MLB regulation that stipulates that players cannot be on the restricted list in the offseason.

Despite breaking out to a historic 13-0 start to the season, Franco's Rays met an early exit. Outscored 11-1 in the AL Wild Card Series by the Texas Rangers, who went on to win the World Series, many wonder if Wander could have improved his team's performance.

Wander Franco is far from out of the woods

Many have claimed that if Franco is found guilty of having been romantically and sexually involved with a child, it could spell the end of his career. The 2023 MLB season saw no shortage of scandal, from New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German to Dodgers ace Julio Urias. However, the accusations against Franco remain, by far, the gravest. The fact that the investigation has taken so long speaks to the ostensible depth of it. Now, all fans can do is wait and hope that truth, and justice prevail.