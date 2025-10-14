  • home icon
 “Really bizarre move for the manager” - Fans mock Brewers’ Pat Murphy for pre-Game 1 NLCS dig at Dodgers

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 14, 2025 04:19 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn
Pat Murphy stirred the pot with a comment targeting the Dodgers roster (Source: Imagn)

The Milwaukee Brewers finished the regular season with a 97-65 record. But their manager, Pat Murphy's comments ahead of the NL Championship Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, indicated that he believed his team was the unknown underdogs.

During the pregame presser, Murphy took an unnecessary jab at the Dodgers' roster.

‘I'm sure that most Dodger players can't name eight guys on our roster," Murphy said as reported by insider Bob Nightengale. "No offense to them, they shouldn't have to know the names, but these are some guys that hopefully they know their names by the time it's over. You never know."
also-read-trending Trending
Murphy's comments met the ire of fans on social media who took to X to voice their displeasure. Here are a few reactions:

"He’s pre- little broing his team to prepare for disappointment. Really bizarre move for the manager of the team with the best record in baseball. Boost your players up don’t shrink them down for motivational material," a fan said.
"Trying to pump up his team like they didn’t have the best record in baseball and sweep the Dodgers this year," another fan said.
"A lineup full of MVP and lottery picks with the best record in baseball trying to lean into the underdog role. Good on them for trying something different," a fan opined.
"Pat Murphy: “The Dodgers didn’t know we were the Brewers. They didn’t know we played baseball. They didn’t know how to spell Brewers. They didn’t know what a Brewer was. But hopefully they know after they sweep us”" a fan trolled.
"Cmon man. This isn’t UConn vs Farleigh Dickinson. What are we doing here?" a fan questioned.
"Murphy is a great baseball guy but the woes me we are the little guy doesn’t play here. Best record in baseball. It’s like he’s baking in the excuse already," a fan pointed out the irony.
There is a significant gap between the Brewers and the Dodgers' payrolls. Los Angeles had the most expensive payroll in the league, with in excess of $350 million spent on players' salaries. On the other hand, Milwaukee had only the 22nd-highest payroll at $121.6 million.

Still, the expectations from both teams remained the same. Like the Dodgers, the Brewers had won three of the last four divisional titles. They swept the defending champions both at home and on the road, and have a host of players who can match up with the talent of the Dodger superteam.

Blake Snell dominates Brewers lineup in Game 1 win

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Blake Snell took care of the Milwaukee Brewers lineup on Monday, as he pitched eight shutout innings with one hit and ten strikeouts, helping his team to a 2-1 win. Freddie Freeman hit a solo home run, and Mookie Betts drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Brewers attempted a late rally in the ninth inning against Roki Sasaki, but a struggling Blake Treinen, relieving Sasaki, got the final out to end the game. The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the series, looking to make it to back-to-back World Series apperances.

