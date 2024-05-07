"Really encouraging" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provides positive update on Clayton Kershaw after 20-pitch bullpen session

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw has continued to push toward a return to the mound. The 36-year-old has yet to appear for the Dodgers this year after being placed on the 60-day IL as he recovers from an offseason surgery.

The future Hall of Famer went under the knife to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder.

Although Clayton Kershaw will still be away from the club for some time, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some positive news regarding the rehab process of the pitcher.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The left-hander starter threw a 20-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday, a major step toward returning to the mound. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, all things went according to plan.

Expand Tweet

"Dave Roberts on Clayton Kershaw’s 20-pitch bullpen session today" - @DodgersNation

"Ticked up the velocity, felt good, free and easy," Dave Roberts said of Kershaw's 20-pitch bullpen session.

"Really encouraging," he continued, saying that it was a good day for both the pitcher and the club.

The Los Angeles Dodgers manager explained that Kershaw threw strictly fastballs, although he did mix in a few two-seam fastballs as well. Even with the positive update regarding the three-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw is still expected to remain on the sidelines until after the All-Star break.

Clayton Kershaw is one of several Dodgers pitchers sidelined with injuries

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been bitten by the injury bug dating back to last season. Although the team was able to have Walker Buehler return to the mound last night against the Miami Marlins, the team remains without a number of prominent figures in the pitching staff.

Expand Tweet

"BUEHLER! Walker Buehler makes his season debut tonight in LA. It's his first start since June 10, 2022." - @MLB

Some of the pitchers that are currently sitting on the IL include Joe Kelly, Evan Phillips, Tony Gonsolin, Connor Brogdon, and Bobby Miller. This is not to mention Shohei Ohtani, who is not expected to pitch at all this season, even though he plays every game as the designated hitter.

While not every pitcher listed above is expected to return this season, it will be interesting to see what the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff will look like come playoff time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback