"Really going all out" "Let Stearns cook" - Mets fans praise front office as Shintaro Fujinami & Jake Diekman's addition solidifies bullpen

The New York Mets announced two bumper additions to their bullpen in the form of Shintaro Fujinami and Jake Diekman. The former right-handed pitcher from Japan and the latter lefty will provide much needed depth to a bullpen that needed restructuring after the 2023 season.

The Mets finished 22nd last season with an ERA of 4.45. The bullpen suffered heavily as they didn't have their primary closer Edwin Diaz, who missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to a right knee injury. With that in mind, president of baseball operations, David Stearns and his management have focussed the most on the bullpen arms.

Shintaro Fujinami was once one of the hardest pitching arms in world baseball with a fastball nearing almost 103 mph. However, lack of consistency has led to some unusual results. The Japanese signed a one-year deal worth $3.35 million with $850,000 in incentives.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jake Diekman is one of the veteran arms that the Mets will rely on for the next season. The 37-year-old had reinvented himself as a Tampa Bay Rays free agent signing in the middle of last season. He recorded a 2.18 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 45.1 innings.

Both players will be vital pieces for the Mets bullpen. Fans were happy to see these additions as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their applause for the team management.

"Mets really going all out this offseason," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote, "LET STEARNS COOK".

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mets heavily focussed on bullpen with minor league signings

Apart from Shintaro Fujinami and Jake Diekman, the bullpen will also consist of Edwin Díaz, Brooks Raley, Adam Ottavino, Jorge López, and Drew Smith. These usual names will have their work cut out as they will face stiff competition from the farm system.

As per reports, the organization has willingly invited almost 22 minor league bullpen arms to their Major League camp. This will create healthy competition among the players and push each other to do well.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.