“Really had his way with those guys” — Dave Roberts praises Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s commanding performance as Dodgers extend winning streak

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's swift rise in the MLB seems to continue in Dodger blue. The talented pitcher has been at his best this season rocking on the mound against most teams.

Signing Yamamoto was one of the best decisions for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 25-year-old pitcher has helped the team win in crucial games. His consistency has made him one of the top pitchers in the league.

Yamamoto is coming off another strong game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yamamoto picked up a victory and extended his record to 5-1. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts couldn't be happier to watch his offseason recruit make him proud.

Reacting to the stellar performance, Roberts said that Yamamoto had his way with the Diamondbacks offense.

"He was really good, we got him to 100 pitches. He was fantastic tonight, the slider he used a little bit more, the fastball had life command and got a lot of swing and miss tonight. Really had his way with those guys so it's really good to see," Roberts said.

Roberts further stated that he wanted to get Yamamoto to the seventh inning. However, he chose to take him out of the game.

Dodgers offense backs Yoshinobu Yamamoto's stronger performance

Yamamoto received strong support from the Dodgers' offense as they went deep with six runs. Despite the Diamondbacks holding a 1-0 lead, the Dodgers opened up their bats with back-to-back home runs.

It all started with Enrique Hernandez's solo home run at the bottom of the third inning. Following Hernandez, Freddie Freeman smashed a grand slam off Slade Cecconi that got the Dodgers fans on their feet. Freeman's grand slam drove in Miguel Rojas, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani.

Will Smith contributed a solo home run that finalized the Dodgers' score to six. The Diamondbacks scored two runs as Yamamoto continued his magic on the mound. In 6.1 innings pitched, Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up two earned runs and struck out eight opposition hitters.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto dropped his ERA from 3.21 to 3.17 after his last performance. His strikeout count increased to 61, while he closed with 54 innings. Yamamoto holds a WHIP of 1.056. The Dodgers are now riding a four-game winning streak and are one win away from taking the series against the Diamondbacks.

