Rebecca Grossman Trial: LA Socialite convicted by jury of double murder in hit-and-run case involving ex-MLB pitcher Scott Erickson

In September 2020, the life of LA socialite and philanthropist Rebecca Grossman changed forever. Now, a jury in California has given their verdict on the case.

Grossman, married at the time, bowled over two innocent childen, aged 8 and 11 during the wreckless episode. It was later revealed that she had been racing her secret lover, former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson.

On Feb. 24, a Los Angeles jury found Rebecca Grossman guilty on two counts of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, The 60-year-old now faces the prospect of 34 years to life behind bars.

Alexis Grossman, Rebecca's daughter, was the first at the scene after the frightful incident occured. Then 16 years of age, Alexis is now a 19-year-old student at Clemson University in South Carolina.

Alexis' testimony, and subsequent changing of her story played a big role in the trial. Alexis later claimed that the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was "hiding behind a tree" at the moment of apprehension, and later appeared at the Grossman home in a drunken state, allegedly intimidating the mother-daughter duo into not cooperating with authorities.

However, Alexis failed to divulge this important information until much later in the trial.

Erickson himself was charged with wreckless driving on the fateful night. A New York Mets 36th round pick in 1986, Erickson played for six different teams over fifteen seasons, earning a 4.59 career ERA and retired after spending the 2006 season with the New York Yankees.

Rebecca Grossman case is a cautionary tale for everyone

Although we are still awaiting sentancing, Rebecca Grossman's life will be altered forever on account of some very poor judgement. Due to her actions, two young children will never be able to grow up.

Indeed, much more is yet to come to light regarding Scott Erickson's and Alexis' role in the events of Sept. 29, 2020. However, those affected by this tragedy can now rest assured that the road to justice has been set out upon by the jury members in Los Angeles.

