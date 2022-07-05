"Recap: lost to the worst team in baseball" "LMAO how do you lose to the 2022 Oakland A’s" - Toronto Blue Jays fans infuriated by team's loss to the Oakland Athletics

The sole Canadian representative in the MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays, had a Fourth of July to forget. They were convincingly defeated by the worst team in baseball right now, the Oakland Athletics.

The Blue Jays surrendered to the Athletics 5-1 in the opener of their three-game series. The defeat extended their losing streak to four, while the A's won just their ninth game in 42 tries against teams equal or over .500

J @Bxtchuaintshit @BlueJays Recap: lost to the worst team in baseball @BlueJays Recap: lost to the worst team in baseball 😂😂

This gave the Oakland Athletics just their fifth win in their last 20 and their sixth in their last 30.

It was an upset of epic proportions, to say the least. The Fourth of July festivities might have helped the Athletics in the motivation process for this game.

ʎʇzɐN ʞɔnɥƆ @ThatBabysGone @BlueJays LMAO how do you lose to the 2022 Oakland A’s @BlueJays LMAO how do you lose to the 2022 Oakland A’s

Toronto has won 13 of its last 16 meetings against Oakland. To say the loss was shocking is an understatement.

The Blue Jays could only muster up five base hits in the game and converted just one RISP opportunity, uncharacteristic of a playoff team.

Toronto Blue Jays fans up in arms after team's loss to the Oakland Athletics

Alek Manoah has been an ace for Toronto this season. He had a 9-2 win-loss card and a 2.09 ERA before the game against Oakland.

However, Manoah had his most disastrous outing of the season as he gave up four earned runs against the Athletics.

Another factor, and perhaps the biggest, is the inconsistency of Toronto's batting lineup.

George Springer went hitless. Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. only went 1-for-4 with no runs batted in. It was only Alejandro Kirk who had an RBI when he drove in Vladdy Jr.

SmellySmells @SmellMyTomato @BlueJays There are so many bats that are underperforming this season it's depressing @BlueJays There are so many bats that are underperforming this season it's depressing

The Athletics, on the other hand, were unfazed in facing the American League East juggernauts. Cole Irvin had a superb outing, giving up only one run in eight innings pitched.

Ramon Laureano went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored. Stephen Vogt finished the game with a home run of his own and two RBIs.

PerfectStranger @CanadaKhan1 @BlueJays Daily reminder : jays had no energy whatsoever - no effort shown throughout the game - they were facing an average pitcher and got exposed for their inconsistency. I wonder if coaches ever do any homework on opposing teams? @BlueJays Daily reminder : jays had no energy whatsoever - no effort shown throughout the game - they were facing an average pitcher and got exposed for their inconsistency. I wonder if coaches ever do any homework on opposing teams?

The Toronto Blue Jays faithful are calling for skipper Charlie Montoyo to make adjustments to the squad.

Donny @DonatelloHello @BlueJays Start playing with some fucking heart, we got players in the dugout laughing n cracking jokes while we're losing to the worst team in the league. @BlueJays Start playing with some fucking heart, we got players in the dugout laughing n cracking jokes while we're losing to the worst team in the league.

The Blue Jays are now third in the American League East. They are still in the wildcard spot for the expanded playoff format.

However, considering how volatile and competitive their division is, games against far inferior teams should be secured handily.

Alejandro Kirk Enthusiast @jackthesloth2 @BlueJays How do you get fucking dominated by Oakland? THIS SERIES WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A SWEEP! @BlueJays How do you get fucking dominated by Oakland? THIS SERIES WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A SWEEP! https://t.co/0UcsSZZKw3

The Toronto Blue Jays will have two more games to turn around and salvage the series against the Oakland Athletics. If they fail to bounce back, they will be in danger of surrendering their wildcard slot to the Tampa Bay Rays just before the All-Star break.

