PHOTO: Record producer Metro Boomin shows off his hometown colors in St. Louis Cardinals' City Connect shoutout

Leland Tyler Wayne, otherwise known as Metro Boomin, is one of the most influential individuals in the modern music scene. Recently, the esteemed producer endorsed one of his hometown team's latest initiatives.

In a recent X post, Boomin celebrated his night out at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Not only did the St. Louis native get to toss out the ceremonial first pitch on May 20 but he also came home with some souvenirs.

"was blessed to be honored by the St. louis @cardinals and my hometown with Metro Boomin Night at Busch stadium! got my own limited edition bobble head and even got to throw the first pitch! #GoCards" - Metro Boomin

Although the image was posted on Thursday, Boomin was on site for his eponymously named night on May 20, as the Cards took on the Baltimore Orioles. Boomin got to throw the first pitch and collected a limited edition bobblehead of himself. He also got a City Connect jersey, which encapsulates his home town team's latest look.

After moving from St. Louis to Atlanta in 2011, Boomin got acquainted with some of the rising stars in the music industry such as 21 Savage, Migos, and Gucci Mane. In 2016, he gained widespread recognition for producing "Jumpman", sung by Drake and Future. Since then, Boomin has worked for a variety of top artists, and has won numerous awards.

"Metro Mic'd up! Go behind the scenes with The Lou's own Metro Boomin at Busch Stadium!" - St. Louis Cardinals

Boomin's post wearing his City Connect jersey came on Thursday, just as the Cards were once again showing off their new look against the visiting Colorado Rockies. As one of the last teams to introduce their City Connect looks to fans, the Cardinals are an outlier as the popularity of the City Connect jerseys are far more than the designs of other teams.

Metro Boomin's personal brand has helped market Cards City Connect jerseys

When the Cardinals first wore their City Connect jerseys for their May 25 game against the Chicago Cubs, Metro Boomin put on a pre-game concert at Busch Stadium to celebrate. Fans, who like to see a well-known local support new initiatives, loved the act, with one fan telling FOX St. Louis:

“Just the fact, he’s from St. Louis and he’s so successful now. It’s really cool to see"

As one of the biggest figures in contemporary music, Metro Boomin's nod of approval does wonders.

