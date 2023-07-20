Baseball
Red Sox fans infuriated after team's series loss vs Oakland Athletics: "Disgrace of an organisation"

By Aashna
Modified Jul 20, 2023 10:30 GMT
Red Sox fans infuriated after team's series loss vs Oakland Athletics: "Disgrace of an organisation"

Following an eight-game losing streak, the Oakland Athletics defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Wednesday. Jace Peterson, Cody Thomas, and JJ Bleday all hit two-run home runs. While Thomas' deep shot was his first of his career, Bleday's home run was his second in as many days. In the fourth inning, Peterson made his sixth home run connection. He also walked and scored on Thomas' home shot.

Red Sox fans are furious after the loss and are taking their frustration to the internet.

"Disgrace of an organization I never wanna see this organization play baseball again," commented one angry fan while the other wrote: "You are absolutely awful."
What actually happened to the Red Sox?

The A's, who rank lowest in the majors in team batting average and runs scored, have already hit three or more home runs in a game 11 times this season.

“It’s a great series win,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “We got beat up pretty good the first night against them, and in Boston. We had four errors. But we kept grinding. That’s the mentality, that’s the identity, that this club wants to have.”

For the Red Sox, Justin Turner blasted his 15th home run.

Justin Turner just can't stop hitting.

Yu Chang, a shortstop, participated in his 221st game of his career, the most by a Taiwanese-born player in the majors.

Boston Red Sox v Oakland Athletics
Boston Red Sox v Oakland Athletics

The Red Sox also disclosed that Trevor Story will soon return.

Story will start a rehab assignment at Double-A Portland on Friday, manager Alex Cora announced on Tuesday. Story hasn't played this year after having offseason elbow surgery in January.

Story will play shortstop for five innings on Friday, be the designated hitter on Saturday, then play shortstop for five additional innings on Sunday.

