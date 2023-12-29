"Reds are doing you dirty": MLB fans pitiful as Joey Votto shares cryptic message around uncertain free agency 

MLB fans across the country with sympathetic with veteran infielder Joey Votto after he posted a cryptic message about the hopelessness surrounding his free agency. The 40-year-old veteran is a former NL MVP who has spent his entire career with the Cincinnati Reds before entering free agency at the end of the 2023 MLB season. MLB fans across the country believe that this is no way for the Reds to treat a club legend and made their feelings clear over social media.

Joey Votto was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2002 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2007, after five years in the minors. He slowly made his way into the team as the first choice forst baseman in the next few years and had his career-best season in 2010, winning the NL MVP and the NL Hank Aaron Award in the process. He has made six All-Star appearances and won the Gold Glove Award once in 2011.

Throughout his major league career spanning seventeen years, Votto has remained faithful to the Reds and is regarded by many as one of the legends of the club. However, after a couple of injury-riddled seasons in the past two years, he has run out his contract with his team and now finds himself as a 40-year-old free agent. Votto has now shared his experience of free agency on Twitter, which has attracted considerable sympathy from MLB fans on social media.

"Reds are doing you dirty if they don't take you on," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Someone sign this legend!" added another.

Could the Washington Nationals consider Joey Votto as they look for a lefty-swinging power bat?

The Washington Nationals have been fairly quiet over the MLB postseason, adding only right-hander Dylan Floro and third baseman Nick Senzel so far this winter. However, they now find themselves in need of a lefty-swinging power bat, and there are a few options available.

The biggest name that fits the description is Cody Bellinger, but he may prove to be out of reach for the Nationals. Other options that fit the description include Joey Votto and Joey Gallo, both of whom seem attainable. Only time will tell if this winter signals the end of Votto's career with the Cincinnati Reds.

