Reds' Jonathan India's wife Daniella makes her team bias known with daughter Adanila's outfit for Super Bowl LXI

Jonathan India is a Major League Baseball infielder and has been married to Daniella Garcia since 2019. India is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and she met Garcia while attending Florida Atlantic University.

The previous year was big for the India family, as daughter Adalina was born on Jan. 22, 2024. Having just turned one, Adalina was ready to watch the Super Bowl, and Daniella captured the special moment on Instagram.

"Happy game day. Go Chiefs!" Daniella wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonathan India and Daniella India's daughter

Daniella posted a photo of young Adalina on Sunday as she was preparing to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs with her parents. Adalina wore an adorable outfit with a matching red bow to support Kansas City.

Trending

Jonathan India has only worn the Cincinnati Reds jersey during his MLB career, but that will change in 2025. India was traded from the Reds to the Kansas City Royals in November 2024, which could be why the India family was cheering for the Chiefs.

Daniella India and her daughter Adalina attended several Reds games last season. The India family will stay in the Midwest, but Daniella and Adalina will have to root for a new team this spring.

Jonathan India's wife Daniella posts tribute to daughter Adalina on first birthday

Jonathan India has been able to spend time with his family this offseason, including being with Adalina on her first birthday. Jonathan and Daniella had a rodeo-themed birthday party for their daughter, and Daniella shared several photos of the party on her Instagram story.

Not only did Daniella celebrate her daughter on their big day, but she also shared several memories from their first year together on Instagram.

The India family made the most of being a family of three for the first time, and Daniella summed up the year with her Instagram post.

"our sweet baby Adalina is ONE today!! this year has been filled with endless blessings and memories we will cherish forever. mommy & daddy love you so much and can’t wait to continue watching you grow🤍✨," Daniella wrote.

The 2025 MLB season will look slightly different for Jonathan India and his family, but they will still support him throughout the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback