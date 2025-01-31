Reds legend advises Detroit Tigers manager on handling Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter has established himself as one of the team's most dangerous hitters, particularly against right-handed pitching. However, former Cincinnati Reds legend and MLB analyst Sean Casey believes it’s time for Tigers manager A.J. Hinch to let Carpenter face left-handed pitching as well.

During a discussion on MLB Network on Thursday, Casey made Carpenter's case, who has only hit .202 against LHP in his career, to see more reps against southpaws. On the other hand, the slugger slashed .900+ OPS last season against right-handed pitchers.

"I’m saying to A.J. Hinch: stop the platoon stuff with a guy like this, with a guy like Kerry Carpenter," Casey said. "This is a guy you need in the lineup every day. He’s a middle-of-the-order bat, and he's got big-time power, especially out there in Comerica Park. You need somebody who can hit the ball out of the ballpark."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Casey firmly believes that the only way for the hitter to improve in this area is through consistent at-bats.

"How do you hit lefties, Greg? You actually have to play against them," Casey added. "He does not have a lot of plate appearances because he doesn’t play, so I’m saying to A.J. Hinch: you want to see these splits go away? Just play him."

While Carpenter’s major league sample size against left-handed pitching remains limited, his track record in the minors (.269 BA against LHP) indicates he can hold his own.

Former Mets GM shares Kerry Carpenter is preparing to do better against lefties

Kerry Carpenter is also seemingly working on doing better against lefties in the coming games. Former Mets GM Steve Phillips recalled his conversation with Carpenter and his struggles against LHP.

"I talked to Kerry Carpenter the other day," Phillips said (1:20). "He said that he takes some responsibility. He didn't prepare enough for being better against left-handers. He's taken the entire offseason working on machines with the left-handed slider coming in after slider. He's going to get ready for it. I think he can get it done."

Expand Tweet

If Carpenter can improve in that aspect on the major league level, his case to be recognized as an everyday starter would be solidified.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback