Reds legend makes bold prediction on Bo Bichette’s walk year after disappointing 2024 season

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette's impending free agency hasn't been discussed enough with the constant chatter around first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s final year with the team in 2025.

Bichette is coming off an underwhelming year, hitting only .225 and four home runs across 81 games. However, he's just one season removed from hitting .306 in 2023. So, he carries plenty of upside if he has a good year in 2025.

That's exactly what former Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey is counting on as he shared Bichette being an above-average league hitter who just had a bad year in 2024. Casey said on The Mayor's Office (9:00 onwards):

"If you go back and look at Bichette’s numbers, he’s been one of the best shortstops from 2019 to 2023. I think his OPS was well above the average shortstop’s, and he led the league in hits a couple of times. He hit over .300, drove in runs, and hit home runs.

"His stats were really strong, but we seem to forget that because last year was terrible for him—though he was injured most of the season."

Casey further pointed out that Bichette will be motivated to draw up a good year in 2025.

"I have a feeling that you’re going to hear from Bo Bichette this year. It’s a contract year, and there’s a lot of motivation there," Casey added. "And it doesn’t sound like the Blue Jays have really offered him anything either.

"The Blue Jays definitely have some things to figure out when it comes to re-signing Vlad, re-signing Bo, and determining where they’re headed in the future. George Springer is going to be off the books soon too. So, we’ll see what happens, but man, really interesting stuff. I think Bo Bichette is going to have a big year—I really do."

Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could get traded

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Athletics - Source: Imagn

If the Toronto Blue Jays don't start the season as the postseason contenders, they could end up trading players ahead of the trade deadline. They have multiple impending free agents in their ranks including Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Chad Green and others to look after.

While they would be interested in re-signing Guerrero Jr., given nothing materialized of their contract extension talks this spring with the first baseman shutting the door for negotiations, a bold move could be to ship him out.

Similarly for Bichette, while he carries less upside, the Blue Jays will likely monitor him and possibly get a deal done before he becomes a free agent. There's no point in holding on to either of them and letting their value drive in prospects to Toronto.

