There are few players as respected and beloved by both fans and colleagues than Joey Votto. The Canadian first baseman has gained a massive fanbase across the MLB not only because of his potential Hall of Fame career but also his magnetic personality.

"Joey Votto is the absolute best. He spotted a fan wearing his jersey and made sure that she got a souvenir (via @BallySportsCIN )" - @MLBONFOX

One of the MLB's best players while mic'd up during a game, Joey Votto has earned a reputation as one of the most entertaining players in MLB history. His interactions with fans have circulated online for years, with the All-Star first baseman constantly engaging with those in attendance at his games.

While his interactions with fans have been viewed and adored across social media, his interactions behind closed doors with his teammates are on a similar level. One such moment came with young Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson, who has credited a conversation with Votto on a team flight with helping turn his season around.

"@_thekidbilly_ tells a great story about learning from veteran Joey Votto" - @FoulTerritoryTV

In a recent episode of the popular baseball channel Foul Territory, Will Benson shared a heartwarming moment shared between him and Votto. The Cincinnati Reds outfielder explained that while playing a game of chess, the pair eventually dove into talking baseball, with Votto asking Benson to show him some of his best swings.

After quickly reviewing the video, Votto gave Benson an honest, potentially tough criticism of his swing and preparation for games. "Your pre-game work is garbage", he told Benson, something that the outfielder took to heart.

This critique Benson believes helped him improve at the plate and turn his season around. In 108 games last season for the Cincinnati Reds, Benson maintained a solid .275 batting average with 11 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases.

If Joey Votto returns to the MLB next season, it likely will not be with the Cincinnati Reds

After 17 incredible seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, the club opted not to pick up his $20 million option for the 2024 campaign. Now, if Votto is looking to continue his MLB career, it will likely need to come with a different club, something he has never experienced in his career.

It remains to be seen which team will sign Votto, however, it would be a storybook ending to his career if he were to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. The proud Canadian has expressed interest throughout his career to play for the Blue Jays, which is something fans would love to see take place, even in a small role.

