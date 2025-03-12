Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz outlines his major focus in Spring Training

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz is coming off an impressive first full season in the majors last year, showing the potential to become one of the biggest stars in the game.

After a memorable season in 2024, the Dominican has hit the ground running in 2025. Just weeks into Spring Training, he is already the Reds' player to watch this season. Speaking to MLB Network on Tuesday, De La Cruz outlined his major focus ahead of the upcoming season, saying:

"I am focused on taking quality ABs. Every at-bat counts, even here in spring training. My body is ready to start the season and be healthy."

Already considered one of the best switch hitters in the majors, he also spoke about his ambidextrous abilities from the plate:

"I work on it a lot in the cages and in batting practice. I work the same on both sides, and I feel comfortable from both sides right now."

The Reds missed out on the playoffs last year after finishing fourth in the NL Central. As they look to contend for a postseason spot this year, Elly De La Cruz has a huge responsibility on his shoulders to carry the team forward.

Based on his form in the early stages of the year, the shortstop will play a crucial role in the Reds' year ahead.

Reds manager Terry Francona heaps praise on Elly De La Cruz after impressive performance vs Rockies

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona has publicly stated that Elly De La Cruz has the potential to become a great player and the youngster is already proving him right.

During their 8-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, the shortstop pulled off a double steal to score, leaving Francona impressed once again:

"They say that you may see something when you come to a game that you've never seen before. I've never seen that."

Francona also took the opportunity to laud the youngster's athleticism and decision-making between the bases. Heading into the new MLB season, morale is high in the Reds camp as they aim for a successful year ahead.

