"Reds have scored more runs this year than the mariners" "Just hate to see Gerrit Cole having a rough day" - MLB fans react to Mariners dominating New York Yankees ahead of Luis Castillo's debut

Before Castillo stepped on the mound to face the New York Yankees, the Seattle Mariners gave their new starting pitcher six runs to work.

"USA TODAY" sports columnist Bob Nightengale set off MLB fans with a tweet regarding the Mariners' strong start to the game. Nightengale took a shot at Castillo's former team, the Cincinnati Reds, and said Castillo was on a better offensive team now.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Not in offensive-challenged Cincinnati anymore: The Seattle #Mariners welcome Luis Castillo to their team with a 6-run lead before he throws his first pitch against the #Yankees Not in offensive-challenged Cincinnati anymore: The Seattle #Mariners welcome Luis Castillo to their team with a 6-run lead before he throws his first pitch against the #Yankees.

MLB fans quickly reacted to the tweet and let Nightengale know that the Reds rank higher than the Mariners in runs scored this season.

Another fan joined in and let Nightengale know that the Reds have a higher batting average than the Mariners. Cincinnati is No. 18 in the MLB and Seattle in No. 24.

Deus Ex Red Machina @TractWalton @BNightengale Reds have higher BA than Mariners and have scored more runs too. It took me 12 seconds to learn that. @BNightengale Reds have higher BA than Mariners and have scored more runs too. It took me 12 seconds to learn that.

One Reds player, infielder Kyle Farmer, joined in the Twitter fun.

Farmer responded with a laughing emoji to a photo a fan tweeted showing Cincinnati ahead of Seattle in runs scored this season.

More struggles for New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole

While Mariners fans celebrated a strong start to the game for Castillo, Yankees fans were mad on the other side. Fans of other teams didn't feel the same way.

MattMc @BigMattyMac @BNightengale Just hate to see Gerritt Cole having a rough day. Absolutely hate it. @BNightengale Just hate to see Gerritt Cole having a rough day. Absolutely hate it. 😏

Yankees' starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was on the mound and gave up six runs and three home runs. After a dreadful start, Cole still managed to go six innings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far