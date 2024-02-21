Reds star Hunter Greene’s lavish $200,000 Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV endures a hit off Elly De La Cruz's foul ball during spring training

Hunter Greene and his Cincinnati Reds teammates descended on Goodyear, Arizona, this week to commence spring training activities. However, one of Greene's teammates decided to kick things off with a bang.

After a somewhat underwhelming sophomore campaign in 2023, Greene was ready to get things going on the mound again. During a live batting practice session, the 24-year-old threw a foul ball to Elly De La Cruz. And he hit it right into the back window of Greene's Mercedes Maybach.

"Elly De La Cruz crushed a baseball off Hunter Greene that destroyed Greene's car window. Greene yelled at him "you're paying for that!" (via @FOX19Jeremy)" - Jomboy Media

Only after the play did the young Cincinnati pitcher realize what his teammate had done. According to sources, Greene jibed De La Cruz after the incident, insisting that the Dominican fork out the repair costs.

Regarded as one of Mercedes' top models, the 2024 Maybach has a 550-horsepower engine and a retail value of about $200,000. Thankfully for Greene, the Los Angeles native inked a six-year, $53 million deal with the Reds last April.

"This is hard to believe. This Elly De La Cruz foul ball during live BP off Hunter Greene smashed the rear driver’s side window of Greene’s luxury SUV. “You’re paying for it” Greene said. EDLC’s answer? “You make more than me.” - Mike Petraglia

Both Elly De La Cruz and Greene were seen as exemplifications of the Reds' dynamic young core last season. In 22 appearances, Greene went 4-7, amassing a 4.82 ERA across 112 innings. Meanwhile, Elly turned heads by hitting his first career home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a day after making his league debut and hitting for the cycle two weeks later.

Hunter Greene's car window may be a sign of things to come

Though the picture of Greene's car, it likely does not represent anything more than a minor inconvenience for the millionaire pitcher. The Reds finished within a hair of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the NL's last wild card slot the previous season. And now, many Reds fans want to see more hitting like this.

Greene, Elly and other young stars will be entrusted to turn the Reds around in 2024. If more swinging like this happens, that goal would be perfectly attainable for the club this year.

