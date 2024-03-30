Reed Rohlman News: Cause of death, career achievements of former Royals draft pick

Former Kansas City Royals draft pick Reed Rohlman passed away in Florida on Wednesday, March 27. Rohlman died, aged 29, in a devastating car crash in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Rohlman’s former coach, Jack Leggett, was grieved by his passing. He praised the former Clemson Tigers outfielder for his 'easy-going' and 'appreciative' attitude.

“It’s so sad for the Clemson baseball family and all who knew him. Everybody enjoyed being around him. He was easygoing, low maintenance, and always respectful and appreciative. The world is going to miss Reed Rohlman,” Leggett said.

The Clemson baseball community posted on X via their official handle.

A look back on Reed Rohlman's baseball journey

Reed Rohlman started his career with the Tigers in 2014. He was a two-time All-American and hit the third-highest average in the ACC just one year after joining. He slashed a batting clip of .365 in 2015. He helped the Tigers to win the ACC Championship and was the second-team All-American in 2016.

He contributed 11 homers, 59 doubles, 135 RBIs, and scored 127 runs in 187 games for the Tigers. His career stats improved further when he hit .361 in 2017 after being drafted by the Royals, who took Rohlman at No. 35 in the MLB draft.

In the minor leagues, Rohlman smashed 15 home runs with a batting clip of .261 in 251 games. He played with Rookie League Burlington, Single-A Lexington, and Idaho Falls.

Apart from being a good baseball player, Rohlman was also a great friend and teammate. Tyler Jackson, Rohlman's former teammate stated that his personality and free spirit were always with him everywhere he went.

“Everywhere he went, even if he wasn’t somewhere for long, he always made a big group of friends just through his infectious personality and free spirit” Jackson said.

Rohlman will be remembered as a great persona and baseball player.

