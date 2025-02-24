Relationship between Francisco Lindor & Ronald Acuna Jr.'s brother earns Mets insider's highlight

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.'s brother, Luisangel Acuna, made headways in his MLB career after making his debut with the New York Mets in 2024. The versatile infielder filled in for Francisco Lindor at shortstop who struggled due to a back injury, appearing in 14 games, batting .308/.325/.641 with three home runs and six RBIs.

In the ongoing Spring Training games, Acuna has been asked to play at shortstop, second base and third base and will aim to make the roster to fill the vacant infield position for the Mets.

To do so, Acuna has been spending a lot of time with Lindor, learning under his guidance, says New York Post's Mike Puma.

"Acuña has been practically attached at the hip with Lindor this spring, asking him a lot of questions," Puma said. "Their lockers are right next to each other in the home clubhouse here at Clover Park.

"Just on Saturday, Acuña was asking Lindor about his technique for backhanding grounders to start a double play. Lindor really appreciates Acuña’s inquisitiveness—he’s a big fan. Now, we’ll have to see as camp goes on how this will play out."

Luisangel Acuna continued his baseball grind even in offseason

Luisangel Acuna left his impression in limited appearances for the Mets last season. To continue the momentum, he played winter ball in his native Venezuela but only for one month despite the request to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to extend the stint.

“I wanted to learn as much as possible and I wanted to play in my country,” Acuña said Sunday via an interpreter. “I had fun. It was a very good experience.”

Acuna also shared his goal during his time playing winter ball in his country.

“I wanted to eliminate the part of the zone where I am prone to hitting ground balls,” Acuña added. “Sometimes I swing at those pitches, sometimes I don’t, but I am really trying to take control of that part of the zone.”

“I was with [Ronald] right before I got to spring training and he said he wants to see me work hard,” Acuña added.

In order for Luisangel Acuna to make the Opening Day roster, he'll have to compete for the backup infield spot alongside Nick Madrigal and Brett Baty.

