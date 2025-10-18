"Relying way too much on Jesus"; "Goosebumps" - Fans react to Bryce Miller writing bible verse on cap in Mariners' ALCS Game 5 win over Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller once again delivered in an important game against the Toronto Blue Jays in ALCS Game 5. Miller pitched four innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four hitters.His performance, coupled with a five-run rally in the eighth inning, helped the Mariners win the game 6-2 while also bringing them one win closer to making their first World Series appearance.Apart from his quality outing, Miller's cap also drew attention. The right-hander wore a cap that displayed a Bible verse on the side. It read:&quot;Here I am, send me.&quot;Isaiah 6:8 is a pivotal moment in the prophet Isaiah's calling, where he responds to God's inquiry with a willing heart:&quot;Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, 'Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?' Then I said, 'Here am I; send me.'&quot;Fans reacted to Miller's cap with hyped up reactions.&quot;“Here I am! Send me!” Gossebumps!! Lets go!!!!&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Unreal. Something so simple but what a powerful statement. LETS GO BRYCE!!!!!&quot; one fan commented.&quot;He placed a cross on the mound before his first pitch and they raked it out!&quot; one fan added.&quot;Love this,&quot; the fan wrote.&quot;M's relying way to much on Jesus at this point,&quot; one fan pointed out.One fan didn't like that Miller was pulled too early from the game. The fan said:&quot;Love this. It’s just sad that Dan pulls them so fast. What good does it do to have the supposed best pitching staff when starters can only throw 40-50 pitches before being yanked&quot;Bryce Miller pulled after just 56 pitches and it backfiredBryce Miller was having a good day at the mound. He didn't allow a run in the first four innings. He started the fifth inning, allowing a single to Addison Barger. After this, manager Dan Wilson made the controversial decision to pull rookie pitcher Miller after just 56 pitches.The move backfired as Toronto tied the game as reliever Matt Brash allowed a game-tying RBI double to George Springer. In the sixth, reliever Bryan Woo, in his first appearance since September, gave up a go-ahead run, giving the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead.However, the Mariners' offense came good in the eighth inning to change the game on its head. Cal Raleigh first tied the game with a solo home run before Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam to make it 6-2. The Blue Jays couldn't score any runs in the final inning as the Mariners took a 3-2 lead in the ALCS series.