Reggie Jackson's clash with manager Billy Martin remains one of the most highlighted incidents in baseball history. A heated incident happened during the sixth inning of a 1977 game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Jackson's lack of effort turned Jim Rice's single into a double. The frustration got on Martin, who walked onto the field, provoked not only by the play but by what he saw as a pattern of mistakes.

The tense face-off was followed by Martin and Jackson exchanging heated words.

Jackson challenged:

"You're too old. Do you want to fight?"

Coaches Elston Howard and Yogi Berra had to intervene to prevent a physical confrontation, with Martin's anger and determination evident.

Jackson's candid remark was:

"You never liked me, and I never liked you."

While opinions were divided, his decision to pull Jackson off the field in the middle of an inning, despite the national television audience, was questionable.

The 1977 season was marked by ongoing tensions between manager Billy Martin and team owner George Steinbrenner, as well as conflicts involving the Yankee star.

These disputes, including a brawl on national television, were overshadowed by Martin's sole championship as a manager.

He resigned in 1978 after publicly criticizing Jackson and Steinbrenner. However, Martin's return was met with enthusiasm from fans, only for him to be fired by Steinbrenner at the end of the 1979 season.

Reggie Jackson's MLB career

Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson's remarkable baseball journey started in 1967 with the Kansas City/Oakland Athletics, where he starred until 1975. A brief time with the Baltimore Orioles in 1976 preceded his iconic years with the New York Yankees from 1977 to 1981.

He then wore the jersey of the California Angels from 1982 to 1986. A final duration with the A’s in 1987 marked the closing chapter of his career at age 41.

He was nicknamed "Mr. October" for his clutch postseason performances.

Jackson's legacy is packed with achievements. He won five World Series championships, made 11 postseason appearances and had 14 All-Star selections.

With 563 career home runs, he was the first "500 home run club" member to achieve this feat across three teams.

Beyond baseball, Jackson was into diverse territories. He served as a field reporter and commentator for ABC Sports during the offseason, even while playing.

Post-retirement, his commentary career continued, as he worked in TV shows and movies. Jackson's passion for vintage cars led to an impressive $8 million collection, although fire destroyed most of it in 1988.

Recently, he was in the headlines with the revival of his "Reggie" candy bar, bringing nostalgia and supporting his charitable foundation focused on youth STEM education.