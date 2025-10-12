"Reminds me of Kris Bryant in Colorado" - Cubs fans unbothered by Kyle Tucker's future in Chicago after NLDS heartbreak

The Cubs were recently eliminated from this year's postseason after five exciting games against the Brewers in the National League Division Series. After finding themselves down 0-2 in the series, the Cubbies fought back and evened it before eventually falling in Game 5. With the Northsiders' elimination, one big talking point for the team is whether or not star left fielder Kyle Tucker will remain with the squad.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Astros dealt Tucker's expiring contract to the Cubs in exchange for Cam Smith, Hayden Wesneski, and Isaac Paredes. Although Tucker had a brilliant start to the year, he virtually disappeared down the stretch having hit just five home runs since July that was capped off by a disappointing .231/.360/.378 slash line for the second half of the season. His struggles were lamented by Cubs fans that are calling for the team to move on from the star.

Kyle Butler @ButlersPicks Thank you for a fun April thru June. Enjoy your money. Have a nice day.

Foxy @sly1foxy Let him go, reminds me of Bryant in Colorado

Chris Larson @ChrisLarson1000 Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. No loss

In terms of postseason contributions, Tucker recorded a home run and one run batted in with five base on balls in 24 at-bats this year. Although he's been regarded as the centerpiece of Chicago's offense, it was actually first baseman Michael Busch and outfielder Seiya Suzuki who contributed most for the team during their playoff run.

Connor Butler @cbutler_58 Good riddance my man

Chris @Dynasty924 It wasnt an honor watching him continue fail in clutch spots all season!

David D. Chapman @DavidD_Chapman Kyle Tucker can leave. He was like the Cubs 4th or 5th best hitter.

With names such as Kyle Schwarber, Cody Bellinger, and Alex Bregman all hitting the market this winter, many eyes would be on Tucker as to where he will bring his slugging prowess next.

Cubs fall short in reverse sweep bid against Brewers in NLDS

The Cubs bowed out of this year's postseason after losing a close 3-1 contest in Game 5 of the NLDS. Going into the game, the momentum was on the side of the Northsiders having evened up the series against the Brewers after initially losing the first two games.

Rookie hurler Jacob Misiorowski was at his brilliant best for the Brew Crew after a four-inning relief outing of just one-run ball on three base hits with three strikeouts. On the other hand, the Cubbies' pitching staff tried to hold the line but it was the offense that was the biggest let down in the decider.

Chicago's only score came via Seiya Suzuki's solo shot in the second inning as the order managed to produce just four hits. Meanwhile, the Brewers fared a bit better courtesy of a consolidated effort from William Contreras, Andrew Vaughn, and Brice Turang. Milwaukee are now set to face the defending champion Dodgers in the NLCS.

