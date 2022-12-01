Report: Disney shells out a whopping $900 Million to purchase MLB's existing stake in streaming service BAMTech

Walt Disney Co. has purchased the remaining shares that Major League Baseball owns in a technological business that provides streaming services for $900 million, Eric Fisher of the SportsBusinessGroup reported.

The sale was announced in Walt Disney Co.'s annual filing report submitted to the SEC on Tuesday. The MLB received the $900 million in exchange for the 15% interest it still held in BAMTech, a business that was once known as MLB Advanced Media. It was founded in 2000.

Eric Fisher @EricFisherSBG Disney this month has paid MLB $900 million for the remaining 15% of BAMTech it didn't already own following a series of prior deals. So when your favorite team cries poor this winter, keep in mind they're each due another $30 million windfall from this. Disney this month has paid MLB $900 million for the remaining 15% of BAMTech it didn't already own following a series of prior deals. So when your favorite team cries poor this winter, keep in mind they're each due another $30 million windfall from this.

A software development business called BAM Technologies got its start in digital streaming with Major League Baseball Advanced Media (MLBAM), while the NHL held a small stake.

Disney’s connection with Major League Baseball

Disney first got involved with a $1 billion investment in 2016 and has continued to put up the money to take over in the years since, as mentioned in the tweet above. Disney now fully owns it, and the MLB was able to profit as a result of the MLBAM's efforts.

The quick and simple conclusion is that each team just made $30 million. Of course, we shouldn't be so naive as to think that teams should or will have to increase their player payrolls by $30 million each. Of course, there are expenses associated with running a team besides salaries.

Variety @Variety Disney Buys Out MLB’s Remaining 15% Stake in BAMTech Streaming Division for $900 Million variety.com/2022/digital/n… Disney Buys Out MLB’s Remaining 15% Stake in BAMTech Streaming Division for $900 Million variety.com/2022/digital/n…

The Walt Disney Company, also referred to as Disney, is a global American media and entertainment business. As soon as the animated films were released and the well-recognized character Mickey Mouse was created, the business established itself as a pioneer in the animation sector.

On the 2022 Fortune 500 list of the largest corporations in the United States by revenue, Disney is one of the biggest and most well-known firms in the world, coming in at number 53. The company has won 135 Academy Awards since its inception, with 26 going to Walt.

