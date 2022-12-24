The MLB offseason wouldn’t be the same without a controversy involving baseball. According to Bradford William Davis of Insider, despite commissioner Rob Manfred's insistence that just one baseball would be used during the 2022 MLB season, there is proof that three separate baseballs were used.

According to evidence collected by Davis from astrophysicist Dr. Meredith Wills, the league continued to use "juiced" baseballs even after they were supposed to be taken out of circulation.

Manfred asserted that only the lighter "dead" balls were used during the 2022 season in July, attributing the discrepancies from the prior season to COVID-19 and production problems.

"Did you know MLB used not one, but *two* different balls all season? And that the balls were designed to perform differently?"

Chris Bassitt, a pitcher for the New York Mets, said:

"MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs, and they're bad," "Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. They're bad.[MLB] doesn't give a damn about it," he said. "We've told them our problems with [the baseballs]. They don't care."

Meredith Wills, a Society for American Baseball Research award-winning astrophysicist, did a new investigation of more than 200 balls used in games during the 2022 season, and the results show that this is untrue.

Wills' research indicates that Major League Baseball employed three balls last season rather than settling on one more reliable ball.

MLB denies, but did Yankees reap the benefits?

Other uses of the Goldilocks ball were discovered by Dr. Wills during the regular season, all of which took place during New York Yankees contests. According to Davis, there were no commemorative stamps on these balls.

Aaron Judge @TheJudge44 What a night. Such a blessing from God to share that moment with so many special people! Thank you @RogerMarisJr , the Yankees, my teammates, my family and all the Yankee fans for such an incredible day! What a night. Such a blessing from God to share that moment with so many special people! Thank you @RogerMarisJr, the Yankees, my teammates, my family and all the Yankee fans for such an incredible day! https://t.co/soiC52sOth

"What a night. Such a blessing from God to share that moment with so many special people! Thank you @RogerMarisJr, the Yankees,my teammates, my family and all the Yankee fans for such an incredible day!"

After hitting a record-breaking 62 home runs in the 2022 regular season for the American League, slugger Aaron Judge has arrived to this conclusion.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

In order to allow fans to witness Judge attempt to break the record, the league regularly advertised his pursuit of the feat. On Wednesday, Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees.

