Former MLB star Manny Ramirez had an impressive baseball career and was known as one of the most entertaining players in the game. Retired NFL star Julian Edelman recently spilled the tea about Ramirez's covert antics inside Fenway Park.

Here's what sports legend Edelman said about Manny:

"Manny being Manny. There are so many great stories about Manny Ramirez in the locker room. And just his antics, you know? When I went to the Fenway they'd always take me in a little back area. He used to go in the back, the green wall I think he would pee or something. A lot of times he was just eating a hot dog. You know these guys would do like in between their hits they'd go play video games like the Red Sox had a coolness about him."

Julian Edelman played wide receiver for the New England Patriots for 12 seasons in the National Football League (NFL). The Patriots used him as a return specialist and wide receiver. In 2013, Edelman was elevated to the position of offensive starter, and he remained a mainstay of the Patriots' receiving group until his retirement following the 2020 campaign.

Manny Ramirez was known to be one of the best hitters in the game.

Manny Ramirez was an exciting MLB player to watch

In his career, there were several instances of "Manny being Manny." He was relishing his life as a professional baseball player and was having the time of his life. Ramirez's outsized attitude made for a fascinating career, and he was one of the finest hitters to ever take up a bat.

He garnered more accolades than you could count during the course of his 19-year major league career until 2011. He was a 12-time All-Star, two-time AL Hank Aaron Award winner, two-time World Series champion, nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and two-time World Series MVP. In addition, he led the American League in RBI (1999), hitting (2002) and home runs (2004)

In 2022, Ramirez was seen getting some cuts. He believes he still possesses the skills necessary to compete at the highest level.

