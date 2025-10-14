“Rich b****” “Probably rooming with Aaron Judge” - Fans roast Mets $765M superstar after sneak peek of Cancún getaway after playoff miss

New York Mets superstar Juan Soto is currently vacationing in Cancun, Mexico. The tourist spot is often a center around a famous saying in North American sports associated with teams that miss the postseason. Juan Soto posted a boomerang video on his Instagram where he was sitting down in a workout area with a punching bag behind him. The Mets outfielder tagged the location to be Cancun.Fans quickly took to X to mock the slugger for choosing it to be the destination for his offseason retreat. Here are a few reactions:&quot;He’s probably rooming with Aaron Judge,&quot; a fan said in reference to the Yankees' exit.Brian @BrianC___LINK@JomboyMedia He’s probably rooming with Aaron Judge&quot;He’s saying.. I’m rich b***h,&quot; another fan said.* @slickSDfanLINK@JomboyMedia He’s saying.. I’m rich bitch.&quot;Cancun doing him right he’ll be there again for the next 15 years. Get used to it,&quot; a fan wrote.Jrod @Jordirod2LINK@JomboyMedia Cancun doing him right he’ll be there again for the next 15 years. Get used to it @JuanSoto25_&quot;He should get used to being there,&quot; a fan added.JAKE @hjw2BLINK@JomboyMedia He should get used to being there&quot;Cancun looks even better with Soto in the picture! 😎,&quot; a fan joked.Mian Safdar @msdr_799LINK@JomboyMedia Cancun looks even better with Soto in the picture! 😎&quot;Good for him! he can probably claim residency since he will be there most of the year!&quot; a fan exclaimed.The Warthog @warthogwinsLINKGood for him! he can probably claim residency since he will be there most of the year!Juan Soto had initially posted a story about his vacation last Sunday, October 5, with a picture of the view from an airplane window, captioned simply 'Cancun'. This came a few days after the Mets exited the playoff contention with an 83-79 record, pipped for the National League Wild Card spots by the Cincinnati Reds on a tiebreaker. The concept of teams said to be headed to Cancun for a postseason vacation for missing out on the postseason or for an early exit has become increasingly popularized in recent years. The phrase has switched leagues from the NBA to the MLB, where it first originated.In 1998, with the Los Angeles Lakers heading towards elimination in the Conference Finals against the Utah Jazz in Game 4 and trailing 0-3 in the series, Nick Van Exel broke a huddle by shouting &quot;1-2-3-Cancun&quot; instead of the traditional &quot;1-2-3-Lakers,&quot; indicating that the team had given up and was ready to pack its bags.Juan Soto urged to hit leadoff by ex-Mets coachMets hitting coach Eric Chavez parted ways with the organization earlier this month following their failure to reach the playoffs. On his appearance on Foul Territory, Chavez noted the possibility of Juan Soto hitting leadoff for New York next season, like the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani.Foul Territory @FoulTerritoryTVLINKEric Chavez said he got with Carlos Mendoza a few times this season about trying to get Juan Soto to be more aggressive early in counts and on the first pitch of his at-bats. Chavez also suggests batting Juan Soto leadoff if the Mets really want to get creative.&quot;The one thing I would say, if you want to think outside the box and get creative, Shohei Ohtani... leads off,&quot; Chavez said, per an X post from Foul Territory last Thursday.&quot;Juan is so good at getting on base, he's so selective, there are times when things are going, and you're in the middle of the lineup... But instead of doing that, where you're telling [Soto] to get out of his comfort zone, slide him in the leadoff spot,&quot; he continued. &quot;He steals bases, he gets on base at a 40% clip.After a slow start, Soto hit .263 with a .927 OPS, 43 home runs, 105 RBIs, and 38 stolen bases to end the season. He missed out on All-Star cap but is expected to garner a few votes for the National League MVP award.