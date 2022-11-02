Hall of Famer David Ortiz recently portrayed renowned Rocky movie hero Rocky Balboa as he joined baseball analysts New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and others. Big Papi’s hilarious portrayal of Balboa made everyone laugh out loud.

Ortiz then took Rocky Balboa’s name incorrectly calling him Ricky Balboa and took off his blazer to show off his jersey with Campbell featured on it. He said:

"Ricky Balboa...Rocky Balboa.”

Rodriguez, then, in a playful tone, tells the audience to watch “Ricky Balboa.”

“Tune in for the new movie Ricky Balboa!!!! #ComeOnPapi 🤣” – Alex Rodriguez

Ortiz is known to be one of the most hilarious players on the Boston Red Sox team. He once flabbergasted passengers by disguising himself as a Lyft driver.

In 2022, the 10-time All-Star who had 541 home runs and three World Series titles was formally admitted into the Hall of Fame.

Alex Rodriguez danced merengue at David Ortiz’s Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

Alex Rodriguez flew to Cooperstown to witness Ortiz's induction into the Hall of Fame. As seen by the abundance of images of former Red Sox hitter Ortiz on Rodriguez’s Instagram, the two retired MLB players appear to be good buddies.

Former White Sox pitcher Nick Silva posted an Instagram story of A-Rod dancing, captioning it “Nothing like a Dominican party."

Rodriguez posted a series of pictures and videos featuring Ortiz on Instagram.

"Big Papi… A Hall of Fame player on the field. A Hall of Fame person off of it. What a great honor to witness your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. I’m proud to call you a brother and friend. ❤️ @davidortiz" – Alex Rodriguez

Despite playing against each other throughout their careers, Rodriguez and Ortiz remained good friends off the field. Over the course of his career, Rodriguez played 2,784 games and amassed 696 home runs. He has a.380 on-base percentage, and a batting average of.295.

Meanwhile, during the course of his 2,408 career games, Ortiz accumulated 541 home runs, a.380 on-base percentage, and a batting average of.286.

They teamed up as baseball analysts for Fox Sports when they retired. Rodriguez, who is recognized as one of MLB's best players, played for the Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners over the course of 22 seasons.

