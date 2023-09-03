Riley Greene Injury Update: Tigers outfielder placed on 10-day injured list with sore elbow

A day after making a spectacular catch, Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has been placed on the 10-day injured list. The news emerged prior to the Tigers' second game of the series against the White Sox.

Greene pulled off a sensational diving catch against the White Sox on Friday night. But the play came at a cost as the 22-year-old outfielder sustained an elbow injury.

"RILEY GREENE. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE."

He was replaced in the seventh inning of the game by Andre Lipcius, making his MLB debut pinch-hitting for Greene. The outfielder was taken for an MRI exam on Saturday after his elbow swelled up overnight.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch acknowledged Greene's absence as he has been posting great numbers for the side with the bat in the last couple of months apart from his remarkable ability in the outfield.

"It hurts a lot," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said of the loss of Greene. "Riley's one of the guys we look to every night to do something offensively, defensively. Anytime you lose a bat like that, a personality, a presence, a defender, everything about him, it's a tough punch to the gut."

The Tigers win big despite Riley Greene's injury setback

Tyler Nevin has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace the injured Greene ahead of Saturday's clash against the White Sox. If the name sounds familiar to MLB fans, it is because Tyler is the son of Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin.

While the injury is likely to keep the youngster sidelines for the next few games, Hinch is hoping that the 22-year-old does not get bogged down by the latest setback.

"He's not going to stop being Riley Greene and playing the way that he does and the caliber that he does," Hinch said. "But it's tough on him, it's tough on us, when something like this happens."

It's fair to say the Tigers did not miss their talented outfielder on Saturday as they humbled the White Sox 10-0 to take the series. Lipcus, who replaced Greene on Friday, smashed a homer in his first at-bat on Saturday night.

"Andre Lipcius homers in his first big league at-bat!"