  • "RIP Trey Yesavage" - Fans fear for Blue Jays as rookie set to start against Dodgers' Blake Snell in World Series Game 1

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Oct 23, 2025 19:50 GMT
Trey Yesavage (L) and Blake Snell (R) [Images via Imagn]
The Toronto Blue Jays will face the LA Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Thursday. Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on his team's starting lineup. He revealed that rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage will be on the mound versus the Dodgers' Blake Snell.

A post about Yesavage starting the game was posted on Instagram by the talkinbaseball_ account.

Fans shared their reactions, with some fearing for Yesavage as he'll be up against one of the best in the league.

"RIP Trey Yesavage," a fan wrote.
"RIP Toronto," another fan wrote.
"Ohtani first inning bomb gonna be crazy," a fan said.
"Dodgers gonna tear him up so bad," one fan commented.
"Dodgers lineup will go belt to a*s on this youngster," another fan said.
[Image via Instagram. Image Credits: @talkinbaseball_]
Yesavage is 2-1 this postseason, recording 22 strikeouts with an ERA of 4.20. Additionally, the rookie was 1-0 in the regular season, with 16 strikeouts and a 3.21 ERA.

Blue Jays manager makes a demand to Shohei Ohtani ahead of World Series Game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays will clash with the LA Dodgers in the World Series, and one player many will keep their eyes on is Shohei Ohtani. Interestingly, the Japanese sensation was heavily pursued by Toronto two years ago.

However, a move never materialized and Ohtani joined the Dodgers instead. Ahead of Game 1, Toronto manager John Schneider recalled the days his team tried to sign Ohtani. He jokingly asked the designated hitter and pitcher to return the Blue Jays' team merch.

"I'll say it again, I hope he brought his hat," Schneider told reporters on Thursday. "The Blue Jays hat that he took from us in out meeting, I hope he brought it back, finally. And the jacket for (his dog) Decoy. You know, it's like 'give us our stuff back already.'"

While Ohtani performed well for the Dodgers throughout the regular season, he has been exceptional in the postseason. In Game 4 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers last Friday, he pitched six scoreless innings. He also hit three home runs that secured his team's World Series berth.

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
