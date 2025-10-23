"RIP Trey Yesavage" - Fans fear for Blue Jays as rookie set to start against Dodgers' Blake Snell in World Series Game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the LA Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Thursday. Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on his team's starting lineup. He revealed that rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage will be on the mound versus the Dodgers' Blake Snell.A post about Yesavage starting the game was posted on Instagram by the talkinbaseball_ account. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans shared their reactions, with some fearing for Yesavage as he'll be up against one of the best in the league.&quot;RIP Trey Yesavage,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;RIP Toronto,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Ohtani first inning bomb gonna be crazy,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Dodgers gonna tear him up so bad,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Dodgers lineup will go belt to a*s on this youngster,&quot; another fan said.[Image via Instagram. Image Credits: @talkinbaseball_][Image via Instagram. Image Credits: talkinbaseball_][Image via Instagram. Image Credits: talkinbaseball_]Yesavage is 2-1 this postseason, recording 22 strikeouts with an ERA of 4.20. Additionally, the rookie was 1-0 in the regular season, with 16 strikeouts and a 3.21 ERA.Blue Jays manager makes a demand to Shohei Ohtani ahead of World Series Game 1The Toronto Blue Jays will clash with the LA Dodgers in the World Series, and one player many will keep their eyes on is Shohei Ohtani. Interestingly, the Japanese sensation was heavily pursued by Toronto two years ago.However, a move never materialized and Ohtani joined the Dodgers instead. Ahead of Game 1, Toronto manager John Schneider recalled the days his team tried to sign Ohtani. He jokingly asked the designated hitter and pitcher to return the Blue Jays' team merch.&quot;I'll say it again, I hope he brought his hat,&quot; Schneider told reporters on Thursday. &quot;The Blue Jays hat that he took from us in out meeting, I hope he brought it back, finally. And the jacket for (his dog) Decoy. You know, it's like 'give us our stuff back already.'&quot;While Ohtani performed well for the Dodgers throughout the regular season, he has been exceptional in the postseason. In Game 4 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers last Friday, he pitched six scoreless innings. He also hit three home runs that secured his team's World Series berth.