Rishi Sunak trolled online after serving as guest of honor at MLB game: "Wonder how much this jolly holiday is costing us"

By Aashna
Modified Jun 08, 2023 11:05 GMT
Rishi Sunak was the guest of honour at Tuesday night's special baseball game in Washington, D.C., honoring the bond between Britain and the United States. The Washington Nationals hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks on a warm evening at Nationals Park, while the prime minister, who is in the nation's capital for a meeting with Joe Biden, observed.

The first pitch, a ceremonial duty often performed by dignitaries and famous people, was not thrown by the prime minister.

From the Hill to the mound...Day 1 in Washington DC ended at the baseball where we celebrated UK-US Friendship Day and honoured those who gave their lives for our freedom 🇬🇧🇺🇸 https://t.co/53wynqQ4kS
"From the Hill to the mound...Day 1 in Washington DC ended at the baseball where we celebrated UK-US Friendship Day and honoured those who gave their lives for our freedom" - Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak's “UK-US Friendship Day” visit didn't sit well with netizens as many criticized the prime minister for his "jolly holiday."

"Wonder how much this jolly holiday is costing us #Resign" - Unicorns&Sparkles
Wonder how much this jolly holiday is costing us #Resign twitter.com/RishiSunak/sta…
"He's having the time of his life, while the country's going to pot.. These photos alone tell you why he wanted to be PM." - Debbie's Thoughts..
@RishiSunak He's having the time of his life, while the country's going topot.. These photos alone tell you why he wanted to be PM.
"Cringe..Day 1 of Sunak’s journey of egotistical self-love and vanity. What a (…..)" - Anneedee
Cringe..Day 1 of Sunak’s journey of egotistical self-love and vanity. What a (…..) 😡 twitter.com/rishisunak/sta…

Many are blaming his PR.

"We're having a cost of living crisis. A country-wide, Tory induced service melt-down. A Brexit massacre. Obvious you couldn't give a sh1t, @RishiSunak Who is advising you on your PR? It's like they hate you, too." - Gary's Tweets
We're having a cost of living crisis.A country-wide, Tory induced service melt-down.A Brexit massacre.Obvious you couldn't give a sh1t, @RishiSunak .Who is advising you on your PR?It's like they hate you, too. twitter.com/RishiSunak/sta…

Fans say the prime minister is "unfit to govern."

"Working hard? Private jet, baseball game? Do not trust this man! #ToriesUnfitToGovern" - Cazoo
"Rishi having a lovely time at our expense as our country falls apart. The tinnest of ears. He’s not ‘focussing on delivering for the British people’ he’s focussing on delivering for himself" - Leggy Mountbatten
Rishi having a lovely time at our expense as our country falls apart. The tinnest of ears. He’s not ‘focussing on delivering for the British people’ he’s focussing on delivering for himself twitter.com/rishisunak/sta…

Mr Rishi Sunak didn't do the ceremonial first pitch at the game

After Downing Street vetoed the notion of Mr. Sunak tossing the ball in front of thousands of people, the ceremonial first pitch at the UK-US Friendship Day was tossed by British army veteran Stuart Taylor.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Washington Nationals
Arizona Diamondbacks v Washington Nationals

The Prime Minister added while on the trip that the UK Government will now provide more scholarships for students pursuing post-graduate study and research at UK and US institutions.

Edited by Sabine Algur
