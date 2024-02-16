Rob Manfred News: MLB Commissioner wants free agency signing period to have a deadline

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced that he will be stepping down once his tenure ends in 2029.

Manfred, after dropping this bombshell announcement, commented on other matters. One of them is on the subject of MLB’s current offseason format, and he hopes to see change on that front before his tenure wraps up.

He suggested changes to the existing free-agency window. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Manfred has specific plans in mind.

“We prefer to have a free agency signing period, ideally in December, with a deadline.” - via Alex Speier (on X),

Manfred took over as the new MLB commissioner in January 2015, succeeding Bud Selig. He was given a renewed five-year term in 2018, which was extended last July until 2029 after receiving votes to continue his duties.

How MLB has changed under the leadership of Rob Manfred

Major League Baseball (MLB) has a long-standing history spanning two centuries, with over 170 million fans in the US and an estimated market value of over $70 billion. This makes it a challenging task to maintain as any decision can have a significant impact.

One of the major changes implemented during Manfred’s term was the adoption of the DH rule by the National League, making it universal across MLB in 2022.

Manfred also has plans to expand the league into new cities, including Las Vegas, and has approved the Oakland Athletics' relocation program. The Athletics are expected to have a new ballpark by 2028. Additionally, the league also approved the Tampa Bay Rays’ plans for a new ballpark.

“I hope that I’m here to go to opening day as commissioner for both Tampa Bay and Las Vegas,” Manfred said via the Associated Press.

However, Manfred is not optimistic about further expansion of teams during the remainder of his career.

“I don’t think realistically those clubs would be playing before I’m finished,” Manfred said. “I would like to have the process in place and operating before I go.”

Nonetheless, Manfred still had some years left to make this happen before his retirement.

