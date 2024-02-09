Rob Manfred remains tight lipped on Wander Franco's MLB return amid ongoing investigation in Dominican

On January 1, Rays shortstop Wander Franco was detained by authorities in his homeland of the Dominican Republic. After an investigation into the 22-year-old's allegded relationship with a minor surfaced last August, the dramatic scenes were the culmination of an inquiry that took months.

The investigation into Franco's conduct remains underway, and the star is able to leave the country after a $35,000 bail payment. However, the saga remains far from over, with the 2024 season now around the corner.

"MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the Wander Franco situation and #Rays stadium progress after today's owners meeting. Our @romano_tbtimes was there" - Marc Tompkin

According to a Tampa Bay Times article from John Romano, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is not interested in commenting on the ongoing furore.

Last Thursday, Manfred was asked about the Tampa Bay Rays star at an owners meeting in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Regarding the matter, Manfred cast out any speculation as to whether or not Wander Franco would be on administrative leave to start the 2024 season. Manfred said:

"I have to be honest with you, I’m just not comfortable commenting on that situation right now. It’s obviously a complicated situation. I would just rather leave it where it is right now”

Rumors surfaced that Franco was in a relationship with a 14-year old girl in the Dominican Republic on August 13. Almost immediately, Franco was placed on the restricted list, and iconography bearing his image was taken down around Tropicana Field. Wander Franco's last MLB performance came against the Cleveland Guardians on August 12.

"The Court dismisses charges of money laundering and commercial sexual exploitation against Wander Franco. The shortstop will only be prosecuted for sexual abuse, and abduction and seduction of a minor" - ALERTAS MUNDIAL

The uncertainty regarding the ongoing investigation presents a headache for the Rays. In 2021, the team signed Franco to an 11-year deal worth $182 million, a sum that set the franchise's record for contract size.

MLB has to be ready for anything in Wander Franco case

Despite the fact that Franco is walking free, the investigation is far from over. Many pundits, including a former US Immigration official, have claimed that Franco may never play in MLB again.

For Rob Manfred, walking the line on delicate issues like this is his job. The commissioner took a central role in both the A-Rod investigation in 2013, and the Trevor Bauer suspension from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. Now, Manfred must apply his measured approach once more.

