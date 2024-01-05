Robbie Ray Trade: Giants acquire former Cy Young winner from Mariners, Mitch Haniger and Anthony DeSclafani goes the other way

The Seattle Mariners have sent former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and outfielder Mitch Haniger. MLB insider Jeff Passan broke the news on Friday, which could help shape both club's offseasons moving forward.

"BREAKING: The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a trade that will send former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to the Giants for outfielder Mitch Haniger and right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN." - @JeffPassan

Robbie Ray, when healthy, has emerged as one of the top strikeout artists in the MLB. However, Ray is recovering from Tommy John Surgery, which is expected to keep him out of the rotation until at least the All-Star break. Ray has three years remaining on his contract, which carries a total value of $73,000,000, however, he has an opt-out clause after the 2024 season.

In exchange for the former Cy Young Award winner, the Seattle Mariners received both pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger. A former All-Star, Haniger has spent five of his seven MLB seasons with the Seattle Mariners before signing with the San Francisco Giants prior to the 2023 campaign.

Like Robbie Ray, Haniger has an opt-out in his contract after the 2024 season, whereas DeSclafani is entering the final year of his deal. He is set to make $12,000,000 this upcoming season before becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

Robbie Ray could thrive with San Francisco if he can rediscover his Cy Young form

The 32-year-old pitcher from Brentwood, Tennessee has been one of the most effective, yet inconsistent strikeout artists since his MLB debut in 2014. The hard-throwing lefty has racked up strikeouts throughout his career, but he has found himself struggling at times to consistently stay out of trouble.

Over the course of his ten-year career, Ray has posted an ERA below 3.50 only twice. In 2017, Ray was selected as an All-Star as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, eventually earning the American League Cy Young Award in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

"DONE DEAL: Robbie Ray is a San Francisco Giant" - @SFGiants

If he can return from injury and rediscover the run of success he enjoyed with the Toronto Blue Jays, Ray could form a powerful pitching duo with San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb.

