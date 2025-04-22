Robinson Cano faces fan fury over 2026 WBC bid after steroid past

On Monday, former MLB star Robinson Cano declared his wish to suit up for the Dominican Republic at the 2026 edition of the World Baseball Classic. The Yankees slugger, part of the 2009 World Series roster, is signed to the Diablos Rojos del México.

In an interview on the 9 Entradas channel, Cano opened up about the possibility of playing in his fifth World Baseball Classic.

"No one has told me anything yet, but I'd like to participate," Cano said. I'd take on any role, but as a player, I'm not a coach, I haven't retired yet."

While Cano remains a major figure in the history of Dominican baseball, the country's team is expected to be stacked with MLB superstars at the 2026 WBC. It should include the likes of Juan Soto, Teoscar Hernandez and Fernando Tatis Jr., among others.

This point was stressed by fans on X, who weren't entirely positive about Cano's decision to put his name in the hat. Some fans voiced their frustration over the eight-time All-Star's history with steroid use and wanted him to be kept away from an event like the Classic.

"Nah, thanks for the offer but carry on with whatever you are doing Robinson," a fan wrote.

"The steroids cheat should be kept away from baseball," another fan said.

Here are a few other reactions from fans:

"Love this guy. But time is up with the amount of young talent he should be the 1st one saying he will open up a spot for them," a fan opined.

"No, please, for the love of baseball and your beloved country. Please stop," another user said.

"I could see them bringing him on in a bench role for pitch hit opportunities but I feel like the DR will load up on much younger talent. The DR always gets their best players to play," another fan said.

"And I want to play for Team USA!" a fan said.

Robinson Cano's World Baseball Classic history and recent run of form

Robinson Cano has participated in the last four editions of the World Baseball Classic. In his second appearance for his country in 2013, Cano was named the tournament MVP after leading the Dominican Republic to its first World Baseball Classic title.

He hit .469 at the plate with six RBIs and two home runs.

While he may be well past his prime years, Cano's form hasn't taken a hit. Last year for Diablos, he hit .431 in the LMB with 77 RBIs and was awarded the league's batting title. He helped his team win the league in the process.

He was also heavily influential in Diablos' Baseball Champions League Americas victory earlier this month, where he was named the tournament MVP.

