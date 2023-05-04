Robinson Chirinos contract: How much did ex-Rangers catcher earn in salary? Career earnings explored

Robinson Chirinos, a former catcher for the Texas Rangers, declared his retirement from baseball on Wednesday via a social media post.

Chirinos, who is now 38 years old, signed with the Cubs in 2000 as an amateur out of Venezuela. After 2010, he was added to the team's 40-man roster, but a few months later, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. In April 2013, he was dealt to the Rangers. Between 2015 and 2016, Chirinos played in four playoff games for the Rangers.

Chirinos spent six seasons with the Rangers before Texas declined to pick up a $4.5 million option for the 2019 season. He became a free agent for the first time, and ultimately agreed to a one-year, $5.75M contract with the Houston Astros.

A $6.5 million, one-year deal between Robinson Chirinos and the Texas Rangers was almost finalized in 2020. Chirinos earned $5.5 million in salary. The agreement contained a 2021 option for $6.5 million with a $1 million buyout.

Catcher Robinson Chirinos and the Baltimore Orioles came to terms on a $900,000-per-year deal in 2022.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles We have signed C Robinson Chirinos to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.



Robinson Chirinos salary at Rangers

Chirinos was traded to the Texas Rangers in April 8, 2013. He agreed to a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers in January 15, 2020.

Chirinos' played for the New York Mets in 2020 with a salary of $5.5 million. A $6.5 million option with a $1 million buyout was included in the agreement for 2021.

Over the course of his 11-year career, he played for six different teams, but only the Texas Rangers (seven seasons) provided him with a meaningful amount of time.

Robinson Chirinos career earnings

In June 5, 1984, Robinson Chirinos was born in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. The Venezuelan-born professional baseball catcher joined the Houston Astros in 2019 after spending six seasons with the Texas Rangers. He participated in the 2018 MLB Japan All-Star Series as Major League Baseball's representative.

In total, Robinson earned $17,827,193 in his 11-year long association with the league.

Here is Robinson's season-by-season average salary as reported by Sportrac.

Year Team Salary 2011 - 2012 Tampa Bay Rays $553,093 2013-2018, 2020 Texas Rangers $8,250,266 2019 Houston Astros $5,750,000 2020 New York Mets $1,889,994 2021 Chicago Cubs $483,840 2022 Baltimore Orioles $900,000

