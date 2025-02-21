"Robot umps or human do not introduce this in MLB"; "Long overdue" - Fans split as automated ball-strike challenge system debuts at Dodgers vs. Cubs

MLB fans got a first taste of the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS) on Thursday as The Los Angeles Dodgers played the Chicago Cubs in the Cactus League opener.

ABS is a computerized system that tracks the strike zone and enables teams to challenge the class made by the plate umpires. It has been a part of the minor leagues for the past four years.

Calls for ABS in the MLB grew louder over the last two years after controversial calls by umpires in high-profile matchups. However, baseball fans were split after the system was debuted on Thursday.

"I already hate this pick one, robot umps or humans do not introduce this in the MLB please," wrote a disgruntled fan.

"This will just add time to games, takes too long," a fan argued on the system potentially lengthening games.

"Once again... if the MLB would hold umpires accountable for being lousy, this would not be needed," wrote another fan.

Several fans welcomed the decision and cannot wait to see the system during regular season games.

"Long overdue. Hope this gets added to big leagues."

"I’m surprised at how quick it is. We need it in the regular season," wrote a fan.

"Best change in baseball in a looong time, can’t wait for it to be in regular season games as well," another fan noted.

The ABS will be aiding the umpires in 60% of the Spring Training games with each team getting to see it work. According to reports, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred could introduce the Automated Ball-Strike System at the Major League level in 2026.

How does Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS) work?

The idea of the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS) is to aid the plate umpires instead of replacing them with robot umpires. The plate umpires will continue to call in the usual fashion but the ABS will allow each team 2 challenges per game.

If the players are unsatisfied with the umpire's call, they can challenge it by tapping their cap or helmet. The challenge can be only made by the pitcher, catcher, or batter and must be done immediately after the umpire's call.

ABS will use Hawk-Eye technology to track the pitch and the tracking will be shown to the fans on a video board at the ballpark and the people watching at home. If the players get the umpire's decision overturned, they will retain the challenge.

