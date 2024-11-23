Brendan Rodgers and Cal Quantrill left the Colorado Rockies after the team decided to non-tender their contracts ahead of the release deadline. The move was criticized, as the Rockies could have earned a better deal for the pair earlier in the season had they traded them.

As per projections, had the Rockies exercised their club control, they would have to pay the two around $13 million. Instead, they chose to let go of the infielder and right-handed pitcher. Fans reacted to the decision as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions.

"The Rockies consistently don't trade players and lose them for nothing. I can't begin to understand how this keeps happening," a fan wrote.

"One of the worst run organizations in MLB," a fan opined.

"The Rockies need a new ownership and restructuring on their entire front office. MLB can someone step in?" A fan questioned.

Brendan Rodgers, in particular, had been with the organization since 2015, after he was picked third overall in the MLB draft. He made his debut in 2019, but injuries have derailed his career growth. However, this year he hit .267 with 54 RBIs, including 13 home runs.

As for Quantrill, he was with the Rockies for a single season. He had an 8-11 record with a 4.98 ERA but is only two seasons removed from a stellar 15-5 record with a 3.38 ERA with the Cleveland Guardians.

"Why wouldn’t they trade them at the deadline then? They’re so poorly run," another fan wrote.

"Lol Brendan Rodgers gonna go somewhere and produce," a fan said.

"Don't develop your players and then give them up for nothing. The Rockies are such an elite franchise," a fan said in sarcasm.

GM Bill Schmidt explains decision regarding Brendan Rodgers and Cal Quantrill

Rockies' general manager Bill Schmidt explained the team's decisions to non-tender Brendan Rodgers and Cal Quantrill on Saturday. About the decision to not sign Rodgers for a seventh season, Schmidt said:

“We considered all options with Brendan. Brendan gave a good effort. I think the world of Brendan. First and foremost, he’s a quality person. I wish him nothing but the best. But we had to make some tough decisions, and that was one of them.” [h/t MLB.com]

With respect to Quantrill, Schmidt said that the Rockies held on to him at the trade deadline because of his early season performance, which drastically fell in the latter half. Thus the team had to go ahead with the non-tender.

“I think that’s one of the reasons we didn’t trade him at the Deadline," Schmidt said. "A lot of things changed over the last four months." [h/t MLB.com]

The hope is that these moves won't come back to haunt the Rockies, who registered their second-straight 100-loss season this year and are desperate for a rebuild.

