"Rockies making a huge mistake" - Fans disapprove of Colorado trading Nolan Jones to Guardians for Tyler Freeman

With the Opening Day just a couple of days ago The Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Guardians were involved in a trade deal. The Rockies traded away Nolan Jones to the Guardian in exchange for Tyler Freeman on Saturday.

Jones goes back to Cleveland, where his MLB journey began in 2022 after being drafted by the team in the 2016 Draft. The 26-year-old had a breakthrough year with the Rockies in 2023 after his trade to Colorado.

Fans reacted to Colorado's decision to trade the outfielder who struggled in 2024 due to knee issues.

"Rockies making a huge mistake,"wrote a fan.

"Lmao what are the Rockies doing bro."

"I thought Nolan Jones was close to untouchable," wrote a perplexed fan.

Other fans expressed optimism over the trade for both teams.

"Good trade for both sides. Should be helpful," wrote a fan.

"They both good. Equal trade," wrote another fan.

Nolan Jones was traded to the Rockies in November 2022. The following year Jones batted with nearly .300 with 20 home runs in 106 games. However, an injury-plagued season saw his numbers drop to .227, with three home runs in 79 games.

Nolan Jones reflected on the Cleveland reunion following a swap deal with the Rockies

Although Nolan Jones made his MLB debut in 2022, he spent six seasons with the Guardians after being drafted in 2016. Jones reflected on his return to Cleveland following Saturday's trade.

“I spent my first seven years of professional baseball with the Cleveland Guardians organization,” Jones told MLB.com. "I created a lot of, obviously, lifelong friendships and people I consider family. To be heading back there is super exciting for me.”

Meanwhile, the Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt reflected on the arrival of Tyler Freeman and the versatility he brings to Colorado's infield.

“The ability to play a variety of positions – let’s say the triangle in the middle, short, second and center – gives us some versatility,” Bill Schmidt said. “There’s a speed component. He’s a contact hitter. I classify him as a ‘baseball player.’”

Tyler Freeman is expected to occupy second base with Kyle Farmer after the team's designated second baseman ,Thairo Estrada ,sustained a wrist injury during Spring Training earlier on Thursday. Estrada has been ruled out for "4 to 8 weeks."

