On Friday, Charlie Monfort talked about his desire to see the MLB bring a team to Salt Lake City in the near future.

Monfort, the co-owner of the Colorado Rockies, recently recalled watching baseball games at Derks Field, home to the former Salt Lake Gulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the erstwhile California Angels, ages ago.

“I would love for nothing more to see a team here in Salt Lake City,” - Charlie Monfort said. “It’s a baseball town.”

In 1982, Monfort graduated from the University of Utah. He used to attend the games of the Salt Lake Gulls. Monfort took a liking for the team and thinks that it's the perfect name for the future MLB club of Salt Lake City.

The name holds more value for its significance to the valley. As the legend goes, the crop of settlers in 1848 was plagued by hungry crickets. Flocks of seagulls flew in to devour the insects that were harming the crops. They saved the precious crops of the settlers. This led to lawmakers naming the California gull as the Utah state bird in 1955.

“I’d like to see the Gulls because Gulls are tough and without the Gulls, I don’t think this town would have survived back in the day,” - Monfort said.

Monfort cannot wait for the MLB to come to Salt Lake City and for the Gulls to make a return.

“That would be great for all of us,” he said. “I’m going to do my part on the inside.”

The Millers also launched a bid to establish the Salt Lake City for an MLB franchise

Charlie Monfort team owner of the Colorado Rockies watches his team play the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on October 12, 2007 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Rockies defeated the Diamondbacks 3-2 in the 11th inning to take a 2-0 series lead. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Apart from Rockies owner Monfort, the Millers are also looking to get an MLB team for Salt Lake City. The previous week, the Miller family and Larry H. Miller Co. headed a coalition to launch a bid to do the same.

Larry H. Miller, who became the owner of the Utah Jazz, passed away in 2009. In 2005, he acquired Triple-A Salt Lake Stingers and later changed their name to Salt Lake Bees. The Larry H. Miller Company has put out a coalition of stakeholders to bring an MLB franchise to the valley. The H. Miller Company has also identified the site for a stadium.

