Roki Sasaki News: Japanese sensation maintains desire of MLB move despite Lotte Marines contract

During a year in which Japanese stars have dominated the limelight, Roki Sasaki is keeping a low profile. Despite rumors of an imminent jump to MLB, it looks like fans will have to wait at least another year to see Sasaki play for a team near them.

At just 22 years old, Sasaki already has a pair of NPB All-Star appearances, as well as a perfect game in Japan's top league under his belt. Despite the market in MLB chomping at the bit for a chane to lock down his arm, the young ace will not be coming to North America until at least 2025.

This week, Sasaki signed a one-year extension with the Chiba Lotte Marines, whom he has pitched for since the 2021 season. Despite committing to another year in Japan, Sasaki claimed that he has a "desire to play in the U.S. major leagues in the future."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"RHP Roki Sasaki and the Lotte Marines have reached a contract agreement for the 2024 season. A press conference with details is expected in the near future." - Yakyu Cosmopolitan

Under the terms MLB's international free agency policy, any player who has not completed six seasons in a foreign league is subject to international signing bonus pools. This means that if Roki Sasaki chose to come to MLB this season, he would be limited to a minor league contract.

North American interest in NPB talent spiked after pitching star Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a twelve-year, $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of December. However, since Yamamoto had seven years in NPB, there was no limit to his earning potential in North America.

Expand Tweet

"Close-up look of Chiba Lotte Marines rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki's fastball (max velocity 101 mph)" - Main Team

Regarded as one of NPB's best arms, Sasaki is also the youngest pitcher to have thrown a perfect game in the league, doing so against the Orix Buffaloes in April 2022. However, until he turns 25, Sasaki is better of remaining in his homeland.

Roki Sasaki has plenty of time before declaring his MLB target

Although the excitement spurred on by former Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers has shed new light on Japanese talent, Sasaki remains committed to the long game.

In Japan, Sasaki will be able to hone his skillset, and earning potential in a familiar setting. As such, when he comes to MLB, expect him to command some serious contractual offers.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.