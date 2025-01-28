Ronald Acuna Jr. drops ice-cold reaction to Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero's clutch homer in LIDOM Game 7

The Dominican Professional Baseball League Championship's finale between the Licey de Tigres and Leones del Escogido served up an instant classic. Leones del Escogido won 6-5 off the back of a solo go-ahead home run from Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero.

He received widespread appreciation from his colleagues, not just for his hit but also for a minute-long raucous celebration.

On Instagram, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronaldo Acuna Jr. posted a story showcasing the hit from Caminero. The 2023 National League MVP used a shivering reaction emoji to describe the coldness behind the celebration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ronaldo Acuna Jr.'s Instagram Story featuring Junior Caminero. (Source: Instagram @ronaldacunajr13)

The 454-foot moonshot came in the top of the ninth innings against Tigres reliever Jairo Asencio. The Escogido batter hit a 1-0 sinker deep into center field that crossed the yellow line and came back off the field's scoreboard.

Trending

He went 4-5 in the game, with three extra base hits including a 442 feet double that came off the wall.

Expand Tweet

The Leones players would cherish the celebration for their life with Caminero taking almost one minute to trod the bases. The 21-year-old would high-five almost all of his teammates before the first base and fist bump several times before reaching the other corner.

He would get the warmest response at the home plate with the entire team celebrating as he completed the homer.

Celebrating with Caminero was Albert Pujols, their recently appointed coach. The Licey de Tigres had MLB star power of their own with new New York Mets acquisition Juan Soto in their dugout cheering them on.

He would have surely remembered his home run against the Rays last season when he took 37.7 seconds to complete the bases.

Junior Caminero hailed as one of the breakout stars ahead of Spring Training by The Athletic

MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic named 12 youngsters in the world of baseball who he was excited to see in Spring Training. He ranked Junior Caminero second on the list and mentioned the high praise he has received from Pujols, who has touted Caminero to be a future Hall of Famer.

He batted at .418 with 24 RBIs and four home runs across 31 games in LIDOM and was rightly named the winter league's MVP. Last season, when he got a taste of the majors, he hit .249 and was praised for the high bat speed and the max velocity of 116.3 mph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback