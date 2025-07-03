Ronald Acuña Jr.’s wife, Maria Laborde, shows off sneaker shopping loot with adorable message for husband

Ronald Acuña Jr. always shows his grit and continues to be a strong slugger. But his wife, Maria Laborde, also grabs headlines in her unique way. She posted a story on Instagram, which gave fans a sneak peek at her sneaker treasure.

Ad

Maria loves shopping and showing off her expensive Nike sneakers while posting a jab at her MLB star husband. Her latest story features a haul of fresh sneakers with orange Nike boxes and packaging paper.

The sneakers range from classic black-and-white Dunks to feminine colors with bold-colored laces. She wrote (as translated from Spanish):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Hope @ronaldacunajr13 doesn’t see my packages 😚.”

Ronald Acuña's wife's Instagram shopping haul

On Instagram, Ronald Acuña's wife shares glimpses of her lifestyle on reels. She posted an unboxing handbag video, showing off her love of luxury accessories with a playful caption.

Ad

Trending

She talked about an early birthday gift, one she either bought herself or was gifted by Acuna.

Ad

Maria's Instagram features not only luxury shopping hauls but also her fitness routine. On June 13, she posted a fitness reel showing her doing functional training, with the caption.

"Train as if you are already dream of being."

Ad

While posting about fitness, she never skips her fitness routine, as evident in her Insta reels.

In one of them, she meant her knees wanted to take a vacation from the gym, but she's back and trains herself eagerly than ever. She also wrote that nothing can stop her, highlighting her grit and commitment towards fitness.

"Vas a sanar por completo tu rodilla ❤️👏 Dios te bendiga princesa 👸🏼 de Dios "🙌, which means she will completely heal her knee, and God bless her princess.

Ad

Meanwhile, Acuña Jr. is having a decent season, with a .396 average, .500 on-base percentage, nine home runs, and 1.213 OPS in his first 28 games through June 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshita Jain Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard. Know More