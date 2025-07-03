  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Ronald Acuña Jr.’s wife, Maria Laborde, shows off sneaker shopping loot with adorable message for husband

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s wife, Maria Laborde, shows off sneaker shopping loot with adorable message for husband

By Harshita Jain
Modified Jul 03, 2025 10:40 GMT
Ronald Acu&ntilde;a Jr.posted on his official account.(Via Instagram handle is @ronaldacunajr13)
Ronald Acuña Jr.posted on his official account.(Via Instagram handle is @ronaldacunajr13)

Ronald Acuña Jr. always shows his grit and continues to be a strong slugger. But his wife, Maria Laborde, also grabs headlines in her unique way. She posted a story on Instagram, which gave fans a sneak peek at her sneaker treasure.

Ad

Maria loves shopping and showing off her expensive Nike sneakers while posting a jab at her MLB star husband. Her latest story features a haul of fresh sneakers with orange Nike boxes and packaging paper.

The sneakers range from classic black-and-white Dunks to feminine colors with bold-colored laces. She wrote (as translated from Spanish):

“Hope @ronaldacunajr13 doesn’t see my packages 😚.”

Ronald Acuña's wife's Instagram shopping haul

On Instagram, Ronald Acuña's wife shares glimpses of her lifestyle on reels. She posted an unboxing handbag video, showing off her love of luxury accessories with a playful caption.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She talked about an early birthday gift, one she either bought herself or was gifted by Acuna.

Ad

Maria's Instagram features not only luxury shopping hauls but also her fitness routine. On June 13, she posted a fitness reel showing her doing functional training, with the caption.

"Train as if you are already dream of being."
Ad

While posting about fitness, she never skips her fitness routine, as evident in her Insta reels.

In one of them, she meant her knees wanted to take a vacation from the gym, but she's back and trains herself eagerly than ever. She also wrote that nothing can stop her, highlighting her grit and commitment towards fitness.

"Vas a sanar por completo tu rodilla ❤️👏 Dios te bendiga princesa 👸🏼 de Dios "🙌, which means she will completely heal her knee, and God bless her princess.
Ad

Meanwhile, Acuña Jr. is having a decent season, with a .396 average, .500 on-base percentage, nine home runs, and 1.213 OPS in his first 28 games through June 23.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications