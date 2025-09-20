Ronald Acuna Jr. and wife Maria Laborde celebrate son Daniel’s birthday with sweet wishes and beach day fun

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. and his wife, Maria Laborde, celebrated their son Daniel's fifth birthday. Acuna Jr.'s story featured Daniel in a red Braves jersey and cap, posing confidently with a peace sign. Acuna Jr. wrote:

"Happy birthday my angel, I love you."

Maria also shared several stories on Daniel's birthday. The first post features Maria kissing Daniel on the cheek in a tender black and white photo. She wrote:

"Happy birthday, son of my life and apple of my eye… you are more than I ever dreamed of … I love you without beginning or end," the English translation of the Spanish caption.

Then she shared Daniel with his younger brother Jamal; both were sitting on the sand. The two kids were playing together in the sun. Maria captioned it:

"The best big brother ❤️."

Another story features a clip of Maria in a black swimsuit and hat, sitting in the sand with her two sons during sunset. Both kids are playing near the shoreline. She added the "Eternal Love" song to the story.

Another story features Maria and Daniel at Disney World, posing in front of Cinderella's castle and the Walt Disney Mickey Mouse statue. Daniel was hugging Maria, who wrote:

"Five years ago today, you came into my life to change it. I love you ❤️."

Maria also posted a story of Daniel dressed in a bright orange graduation cap and gown, holding a sign that reads:

"When I grow up I want to be a baseball player."

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his wife,Maria, shared stories.(@ronaldacunajr13/@marialaborde/Instagram)

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria, shares a romantic "Te Amo" photo

In July, Maria shared a story, showing Ronald in a casual all-white outfit, a sleeveless shirt, white pants and sneakers. Meanwhile, Maria wore a short black dress with nude heels and was carrying a small black purse. In the backdrop, Truist Plaza is visible. The story was added to R&M highlights with the caption:

"Te Amo."

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s wife Maria shared a story.(@marialaborde/Instagram)

The couple tied the knot in August 2023.

