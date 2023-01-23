Ronnie Gajownik created history by becoming the first female skipper to manage a High-A level affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Hillsboro Hops.

Gajownik's journey to becoming a High-A level skipper was not an easy one. She has worked her way up through the ranks, starting as a minor league coach and working her way through the system.

Here's what Ronnie had to say about her milestone:

"I know that if my dad took me out of school on a Wednesday and we went to a baseball game and I saw a female coach on the field, I know Thursday my life would have been changing in the trajectory of where I want it to go.

"So the visibility aspect of it is huge, because, again, it's showing little girls and showing women that we're breaking the glass ceiling and we're leaving breadcrumbs for everybody behind us for us just to keep adding on to it to see how far we can go."

More on the new Hillsboro skipper: Congratulations Ronnie Gajownik on becoming the first female manager at High-A!

Gajownik's accomplishment is significant because women have historically been underrepresented in leadership roles in baseball. While there have been female coaches and executives in the past, there has never been a female High-A skipper. This achievement represents a significant step forward for gender equality in sports.

Gajownik's accomplishments in the baseball domain are also important for young girls and women who want to pursue their dreams and prove that anything is possible with hard work and determination.

Ronnie Gajownik married her girlfriend, Andrea Jones in December 2020

Ronnie Gajownik with Andrea Jones Gajownik. (Source: Instagram)

It seems Ronnie Gajownik loves breaking stereotypes. Two years ago, she tied the knot with her best friend, Andrea Jones.

Ronnie's wedding picture with Andrea which the High-A level manager posted on her Instagram.

The wedding was a small and intimate affair, with only their closest friends and family in attendance.

Like Ronnie's career milestones in the baseball world, her love story is an inspiration to many. Gajownik and Andrea are now happily married and looking forward to building a future together and creating many more beautiful memories.

