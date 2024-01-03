Ronny Mauricio injury update: Mets rookie set to miss significant time after surgery in Dominican Republic

With the Mets in the throes of an ambitious rebuild, infielder Ronny Mauricio was eyeing his chance to break into the big leagues once and for all in 2024. However, due to recent events, that outcome does not look likely.

On January 3, Dominican journalist Hector Gomez confirmed that the 22-year old infielder underwent surgery to address a ligamental tear in his right knee. The surgery came in response to the tear itself, which occured during a Winter League game in early December. On account of the surgery, Mauricio is expected to miss 6-8 months, which invites questions regarding his ability to play at all in 2024.

"Ronny Mauricio underwent successful surgery on his right knee yesterday. Recovery time will be 6 to 8 months. Mauricio tore a ligament in his right knee during a Dominican Winter League game" - Hector Gomez

A nativre of the central city of San Pedro de Macoris, Mauricio signed with the Mets as an international free agent in 2017. The 6-foot-3 utility infielder spent more than five years playing in the minor league system, before finally making his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners on September 1, 2023.

Through 26 career games with the Mets, all in September 2023, Ronny Mauricio hit .248/.296/.643 with 2 home runs and 9 RBIs. Until his injury, it was thought that Mauricio would serve a critical support role in the Mets' infield this year, potentially even being tapped for the unoccupied third base position.

"Ronny Mauricio's first MLB home run is a go-ahead blast!" - Talkin' Baseball

After shipping out names like Justin Verlander, David Robertson, Max Scherzer, Mark Canha, Tommy Pham, and others last year, the New York Mets are in a state of rebuilding. With a record of 75-87 last year, the highest-spending team in the majors finished with the eighth-worst record in the entire MLB.

Ronny Mauricio's MLB trajectory just got a lot more difficult

For any young player in Mauricio's position, being a ready and available option for their team is half the battle. Now, the young and exciting player will need to watch the majority of the upcoming season.

Although the Mets are still weighing their options, and Mauricio was not expected to be an everyday fixture, the team needs options. With significantly fewer big names than the Mets touted at this time last year, dealing with injuries to players like Mauricio is likely the last thing they want to be doing.

