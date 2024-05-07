“Ross digging through bargain bins again?” – Blue Jays fans troll front office after signing former pitcher Aaron Sanchez to minor league deal

It's been a frustrating start to the season for the Toronto Blue Jays and their fans. After getting swept by the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card series, many believed that the franchise would look to bolster their roster and come into 2024 motivated and hungry.

This has not exactly been the case as the Toronto Blue Jays not only had a relatively quiet offseason, but they have started the season on the wrong foot. Currently, the club sits at the bottom of the American League East with a disappointing 16-19 record, dropping seven of their last 10 games as well.

This has led to much speculation about what the club will do this summer when the trade deadline approaches. While Toronto may eventually find themselves as sellers at the deadline, general manager Ross Atkins and the front office brought back a familiar face on Monday.

"Ross digging through bargain bins again?" - One fan said of the signing

According to Sportsnet's Jamie Campbell, the Toronto Blue Jays have reunited with former starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez. The two parties reportedly agreed to a minor league deal. However, the move has not exactly gone over well with the disgruntled franchise.

"I had to check the date on this tweet" - Said another

"We hit rock bottom boys!" - One more added

Many have wondered the reasoning behind the move while also taking shots at Toronto GM Ross Atkins. These fans have questioned the front office throughout much of the offseason, which makes the minor league signing of Sanchez more frustrating for the team's supporters.

"You've outdone yourself Ross. A 3fer. 3 journeymen retreads in less than a week" - A frustrated fan shared

It's clear that something needs to change for Toronto if they hope to reach the postseason. The well-documented struggles of stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have been alarming, not to mention the brutal fall from grace of Alek Manoah. The signing of Aaron Sanchez to a minor league deal only adds to the frustrations and the lack of faith in the front office among fans.

"Wow, be sure to check the "Best before" date on that one" - Another fan joked

Aaron Sanchez's first tenure with the Blue Jays ended on a sour note after a promising start

Sanchez, who last pitched for Toronto in 2019 before being dealt to the Houston Astros, has not been a stud as of late. In fact, Sanchez has not pitched since 2022 when he split time between the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals, posting a 6.60 ERA.

"Unfortunately, Sanchez now has a massive blister from signing the contract" - One fan chimed in

Aaron Sanchez's tenure with the club was plagued by constant battles with blisters on his throwing hand. However, he was once viewed as a top-tier prospect for the Blue Jays.

In his first few seasons, Sanchez was one of the most promising pitchers in the league, earning an All-Star selection in 2016 at only 23 years old.

