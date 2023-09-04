Ross Stripling once recalled encountering terror while pitching to Giancarlo Stanton, "Scariest man in the world charged me on the mound"

Hitting batters while defending teammates is an unspoken rule of the game, however, when it came to Ross Stripling, one incident left him fearing for his life. The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was tasked with throwing at one of the largest men in MLB history: Giancarlo Stanton.

"Ross Stripling recalled the pure fear he experienced after throwing at Giancarlo Stanton" - @FoulTerritoryTV

In a recent episode of the baseball show Foul Territory, Ross Stripling hilariously dove into the time that he was asked to throw at Giancarlo Stanton. The beaning occurred during a 2017 matchup between the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers, resulting in an instant clearing of both team's dugouts.

"Arguably the scariest man in the world charged me on the mound by the name of Giancarlo Stanton" Stripling explained, later saying that the Marlins slugger told him, "You don't wanna mess with me, and I'm like I kind of agree".

The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher explained that before the pitch even reached Stanton, club veterans Clayton Kershaw and Chase Utley were already on the field. After Stanton was hit, both dugouts stormed the field.

"Dodgers’ Ross Stripling, Bob Geren, Marlins’ Don Mattingly ejected after pitch thrown behind Giancarlo Stanton." - @MLB

A tale of the tape between Giancarlo Stanton and Ross Stripling

At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds of pure muscle, one could hardly blame Stripling for being a bit unnerved when Stanton came towards the mound. By comparison, the current San Francisco Giants pitcher is only 6-1 and 210 pounds. The size difference and well-documented strength of Stanton would leave most players concerned about their well-being.

Stanton, who is now a powerful New York Yankees slugger, is on record for having the hardest-hit home run of all time. In 2018, the five-time All-Star launched a homer against the Texas Rangers that recorded 121.7 mph off of the bat, which remains the hardest-hit home run in MLB history.